LODI — The Lodi Police Foundation has launched a new fundraiser designed to meet the needs of training, programs and equipment for the Lodi Police Department.
Adopt a Lodi Law Enforcement Officer is a new tax deductible program that allows donors to “adopt” a Lodi police officer or K-9 unit for $50, a shift for $500, or the department for $1,000. Donors can also make a contribution of their choice in honor of a retired officer or in memory of an officer.
Make checks payable to the Lodi Police Foundation, P.O. Box 28, Lodi, CA 95241.
SJCOE to host California State Spelling Bee Championships
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education is hosting the 2023 California State Spelling Bee Championships for both elementary and junior high school students on Saturday, May 13.
The elementary spelling bee will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the junior high school spelling bee begins at 2:30 p.m. There will be 47 students in fourth through sixth grades, and 41 students in seventh through ninth grades. However, no students from Lodi Unified School District are competing.
The bee will beheld at the Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive, Stockton.
