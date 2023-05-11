LODI — The Lodi Police Foundation has launched a new fundraiser designed to meet the needs of training, programs and equipment for the Lodi Police Department.

Adopt a Lodi Law Enforcement Officer is a new tax deductible program that allows donors to “adopt” a Lodi police officer or K-9 unit for $50, a shift for $500, or the department for $1,000. Donors can also make a contribution of their choice in honor of a retired officer or in memory of an officer.

Tags

Recommended for you