The City of Galt has declared a local emergency related to the coronavirus.
The declaration of a local emergency follows the national emergency declaration issued by President Trump on Friday. The local emergency declaration was issued by Interim City Manager Thomas J. Haglund acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services.
The Galt City Council will consider ratification of Haglund’s declaration at a special meeting to be held on March 17, at 5:45 p.m., just prior to the regular council meeting.
The city announced it is canceling or postponing all parks and rec programs through at least April 1. In addition, the Galt Flea Market, owned and operated by the City of Galt, and typically open each Tuesday and Wednesday, will be closed for the remainder of the month of March.
City officials will evaluate any further cancellations or closures in light of developments over the next several weeks.