LOCKEFORD — Replenish, resilient and resolution were some of the words Lodi Unified School District elementary school students were challenged to spell Friday morning for a chance to move on toward spelling supremacy.
Sixteen students in grades fourth through sixth participated in the district’s Lodi spelling bee at Lockeford Elementary School, and students Ethan Rowe and Arjun Yirk were the top two competitors moving on to the San Joaquin County event later this year.
Rowe and Yirk, both sixth graders, said it felt very good to make it through some challenging words.
A student at Lockeford, Rowe lasted six rounds of the bee, successfully spelling ‘replenish’ to become a district champion for the third consecutive year.
“I feel really good because it’s just satisfying, and I studied really hard for this,” he said, adding that he ‘thinks’ he’s a good speller.
His father Mike Rowe said Ethan’s spelling prowess is helped by the fact he enjoys reading books when he isn’t studying.
“It helps that Ethan’s an avid reader,” Mike Rowe said. “The Harry Potter books, ‘Eragon,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ ... He’s read all of them”
He added his wife Mary Rowe deserves credit for his fondness for spelling. Mary Rowe said the county’s bee, to be held next month, involves a first round of writing your spelled word, rather than speaking it.
Unfortunately, Ethan was unable to progress past that round last year, she said.
“I’ve been working with him every day,” she said. “He’s been doing some writing so he can try to make it all the way to the state (spelling bee).”
Yirk, a student at Vinewood Elementary School, outlasted two other students in the sixth and final round of the bee, successfully spelling ‘resolution’ to advance to the county bee.
“This was the first time I actually won,” he said. “I’ve won my school spelling bee, but have never won this one.”
When asked which word he thought was the most challenging to spell, Yirk said it was the ‘run-off’ round selection to determine which school hosts the bee next year.
“I think I remember squawk being really hard,” he said. “I’ve been able to spell it before, but I just couldn’t remember how to this time.”
Yirk was unable to spell the word, so Lockeford will once again host the bee next year.
Lockeford principal Mike Rogers said it was great seeing Ethan Rowe win a third time, as it demonstrates his students have committed themselves to studying.
“It’s an honor just to host students from all over the district for this event,” he said. “We appreciate all the effort and studying they did to learn these words.”
Yirk and Rowe will join two LUSD students from Stockton schools at the county spelling bee Dec. 2-4. The state spelling bee for grades 4-6 will be held May 9 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.