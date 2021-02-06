The Lodi Police Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men wanted for different incidents that have occurred in recent weeks.
Lodi police said that on the afternoon of Feb. 4, Robert Leuenberger fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop and discarded a loaded, stolen handgun.
Leuenberger, 35, currently has warrants for his arrest for multiple weapons violations and a parole violation, and he is known to stay in the Lodi area, police said.
He is described as standing 6 feet, 1 niches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 209-333-6727 or remain anonymous by contacting Lodi Area Crimestoppers at 209-369-2746 or submit a tip online at 369crime.com. Tips that help lead to Leuenberger’s arrest may be eligible for a cash reward through the Lodi Area Crimestoppers, police said.
The Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an older man suspected of exposing himself in Lockeford on Jan. 9.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. that day, the unidentified man drove up to a shopping center on the 14000 block of Highway 88 in Lockeford and walked up to one of the businesses where some women were working.
The man proceeded to expose and touch himself in a vulgar manner and then ran off when he was chased off the property, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He was wearing a blue zipped-up hooded sweatshirt, tight black pants and black athletic shoes, and was driving an early 2000s Mitsubishi Endeavor or a similar vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-468-4400 and select option 1. You can remain anonymous when calling, the Sheriff’s Office said.