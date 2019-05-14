LODI — Due to potential inclement weather and the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Caltrans has postponed the full closure of the eastbound and westbound Turner Road Overcrossing of Highway 99.
The closure has been rescheduled for June 3 through June 17. Drivers are advised to use the following detours.
• Drivers traveling east on Turner Road should take Highway 99 south to highway 12/Victor Road (Exit 266)
• Drivers traveling west on Turner Road should take Highway 99 north to Frontage Road (Exit 267B), then take Highway 99 south to Turner Road
All Turner road on- and off-ramps will be open during construction, and traffic on northbound and southbound Highway 99 and Turner Road will not be impacted.