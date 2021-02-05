- 63,619 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 6,137 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 304 in Woodbridge and 232 in Lockeford. There have been 893 deaths, including 126 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 58,730 may have recovered; there were 3,996 active cases. On Friday, 172 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 59 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 12 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 3 of those in the ICU.
- 87,704 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,456 in Galt and 88 in Isleton. There have been 1,302 deaths, including 30 in Galt. 79,234 have "likely recovered." On Friday, 292 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,777 total cases in Calaveras County, with 23 deaths. 1,686 patients were considered recovered. On Friday, 4 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 1,489 total cases in Amador County, with 29 deaths. 1,398 have been released from isolation. On Friday, 8 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 47,176 cases in Stanislaus County, with 857 deaths. 44,112 patients may have recovered.
- 75,395 cases in Alameda County, with 1,030 deaths.
- 58,462 cases in Contra Costa County, with 552 deaths.
- 3,308,468 total cases in California, with 43,024 deaths. 4,199,626 vaccines administered.
- 26,792,699 cases in the United States, with 458,985 deaths.
- 105,328,463 cases worldwide, with 2,296,291 deaths. 58,538,392 patients may have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.