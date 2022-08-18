Last Sunday, Liberty Fire District crews responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of Collier and Elliott roads in Acampo, initially reported as a hit and run.
Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle with extensive damage and flames coming from the engine. The occupants were able to exit the vehicle, and told crews the other automobile involved fled the scene, reports state.
As crews were extinguishing the fire, they noticed another vehicle in a nearby corn field about 150 yards from the scene, reports state.
Medics and crews from Clements Fire District were requested to assist at the scene. When Liberty crews reached the vehicle, it was determined it had overturned multiple times, and there was no occupant inside.
Crews believed the occupant fled and began searching the area. They found him on the other side of the vehicle and immediately began life-saving measures, reports state.
However, the occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne announced on social media that the driver was his son Jeremy.
Kuehne said his son was “on a good path in life,” and leaves behind a 17-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter, a half-sister, a step-sister, step-brother and half-brother.
“(His children) were very proud of their dad,” Doug Kuehne said. “They were looking forward to some of the things he wanted to accomplish, and they are just devastated over the loss of their father. (His siblings) are all devastated by the loss of their brother.”
This was the second time Kuehne has lost a son. Hudson Kuehne passed away in 2015 at the age of 19.
