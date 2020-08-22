Around 250 people attended a rally in support of local police agencies on Saturday in downtown Lodi. The crowd gathered on the lawn across the street from the Lodi Police Department on Elm Street. Many supporters wore red, white and blue, and waved thin blue line flags as they listened to speakers address the crowd.
Joe Mehrten presided over the event, which opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by an invocation by Dave Packard, pastor at Big Valley Bible Baptist Church in Lodi.
“I am thankful to be here supporting our law enforcement personnel,” Packard said. “I am also very thankful for the freedom and liberty that the Lord has allowed us in this land. The things that make us free are under attack today. We have insanity right now . We are in times where everything is upside down. Who would have thought we would see a time like this, where many want to disband police departments?”
Lodi City Councilman Mark Chandler thanked the crowd for showing up and supporting the police department.
“As a council, we are in awe of your training, of your service, of your ability to make split-second decisions, the right split-second decisions, that we have seen time and time again,” he said, addressing Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia. “We really value your service, and if you hear talk about defunding, it’s bunk, it’s naive, and it’s noise,” he said to applause.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn told those gathered that during his 37 years with the California Highway Patrol, he saw a tremendous increase in professionalism and training in local law enforcement.
“If you look at our police today, and the deputy sheriffs, they are probably the best trained in the world in regards to their ability and in regards to protecting us on a daily basis,” Winn said.
Winn added that the negativity and claims of corruption he sees being directed at law enforcement officers is not what he witnessed during his years with the highway patrol, which included more than six years in internal affairs.
“So I will tell you this, in every profession there are those who don’t uphold the standards and the values, and law enforcement is no different, but 99.9 % of what you see out there in uniform is committed to your public safety and they do on a daily basis protect you, and actually put their lives on the line.”
San Joaquin Sheriff Patrick Withrow said he supports the right to peacefully protest, even if it's a protest against the police.
“I would just like everyone to remember we’re here to protect everybody, we want peaceful protests if that’s what you want to do -- be peaceful and voice your opinion. We’re here to protect them, even those that want to speak against us. And we’re here to protect you for your right to be able to protest and show support of your law enforcement.”
Brucia then spoke, and echoed comments from Chandler and Winn.
“I have been with the Lodi Police Department for 26 years, and I have risen up through the ranks to this position. And it’s my belief we’ve done it right that entire time. I’ve made some comments over the last couple of months, that I truly believe our department does it right. And we do what you expect us to do. And there is an adage that all politics are local, and I believe all policing is local, too. And I think we police to the way you desire us to police. We police by transparency, we do the right thing, and we hold those officers accountable when they do make mistakes, and we do work, as the sheriff said, to get them out of our profession.”
Following the speeches, the crowd marched through downtown to show their support. Holding flags and signs, they walked down to School Street, down two blocks through downtown, and headed back on Church Street to the police department.
Kim Weimer was attaching blue ribbons to trees throughout the route. She said she has family in law enforcement.
“We believe in backing the blue. Back the blue, they are here for us,” she said.
“We are here to support our local police,” Lodi resident Debi Kramer said. “We are so thankful for everything they do for us.”
Linda Crete was impressed by the turnout.
“We love our police. We’re behind them 100%,” she said.
Edward Bond of Lodi came out to show his support.
“Our police department is among the best in the country, and certainly all their hearts are in the right place. They protect us day in and day out. It’s really every citizen’s duty to pay attention to how much good they do.”
Brucia was overwhelmed by the show of support.
“When Tony (Amador) called me, we thought there would be about 20 people out here. And to show up today, and see this level of support is phenomenal, it’s overwhelming,” he said.