LODI — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the homeless population, the City of Lodi received a $63,000 grant from San Joaquin County to install temporary sanitation facilities at Chapman Field, located near the intersection of Stockton Street and Lawrence Avenue.
According to the city, the temporary plan calls for two portable toilets and hand washing stations, along with 24-hour security. The grant funds will allow the sanitation facilities and security services to remain in place for about two months.
The stations will be installed Aug. 26, the city said.
— Wes Bowers
Raid nets identity thieves, unemployment fraud
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — At about 1 p.m. Aug. 11, the California Highway Patrol Delta Regional Auto Theft Team — which consists of the CHP, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the San Joaquin County Probation Department, and the Stockton, Manteca and Tracy police departments — conducted a probation search of a motel room in Lathrop.
During the search, officers contacted and arrested Blake Walker and Portia Anderson on suspicion of identity theft, in addition to being in violation of probation.
Investigators conducted a related search at a home in Manteca, where they contacted and arrested Jaimie Aguilar. During a search of the home, investigators found documents and electronics containing personal and financial identification information of several hundred people not associated to the home or the suspects.
The suspects were also found to be in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale. Investigators conducted additional follow-up regarding information obtained from the home and identified 12 fraudulent Employment Development Department benefit claims that had been paid out in an amount totaling more than $100,000 since June.
The CHP is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 916-731-6400.
— Wes Bowers