MODESTO — On Thursday March 28, California State Senator Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, will host a DMV town hall at the Stanislaus County Library Administration Building located at 1500 I St., Modesto, from 6 to 8 p.m.
People that attend the town hall can get information about the new restrictions to obtain a federally compliant real ID driver license or identification card.
In order to obtain either forms of identification a person must visit a DMV field office and present certified documents proving a person’s identity, Social Security number and California residency.
— Oula Miqbel
Building to be renamed in honor of March Fong Eu
SACRAMENTO — Secretary of State Alex Padilla will host a ceremony on Monday, March 25 at 3 p.m. to rename the Secretary of State State Archives Building Complex located at 1500 11 St., Sacramento in honor of the late former California Secretary of State March Fong Eu.
It will officially be called the March Fong Eu Secretary of State Building. This is the first California state office building named after an Asian-American woman.
The ceremony will include the unveiling of a new permanent plaque honoring March Fong Eu’s legacy.
March Fong Eu served as California’s Secretary of State for almost 20 years, from January 6, 1975 to February 17, 1994.
She was the first woman to serve as California Secretary of State, the first Asian-American woman to serve in the state legislature, and the first Asian-American elected to statewide constitutional office.
The State Archives will have items from her tenure as Secretary of State on display outside of the auditorium for public viewing.
— Oula Miqbel
CORRECTION
The Porters Pub and Smack Pie Pizza block party will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The time was incorrectly reported on a front page story in Friday’s News-Sentinel.