Every year, teens and children in San Joaquin County spend months raising cattle, goats, sheep, swine, rabbits and other livestock for AgFest. Others train their dogs, grow vegetables or flowers, or apply their mechanical skills to agricultural problems.
Since 2014, the annual festival has been a place for county youths in FFA, 4-H and other agricultural education programs to show off their projects, and maybe earn a little money, too.
But this year, like many events, AgFest was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So organizers decided to take the event online, and the young participants rose to the occasion.
“The kids had to submit videos and photos, and do it all at home with minimal guidance,” volunteer Molly Watkins said.
More than 550 youths have entered their livestock animals for judging in the virtual event, which included submitting photos and video, and for those in the showmanship competition, an essay. Other young people are competing in vocational and ag education and science categories.
“We did everything that we normally do,” Watkins said.
The festival organizers aren’t expecting any major challenges. The livestock world has many video-based events anyway, Watkins said, so the judges are experienced in virtual judging. Judges for other categories, like the floral competition, were game to give it a try, she added.
AgFest organizers had hoped that they would be able to hold the event in-person. They were even prepared to put everything together in just 30 days, if needed. However, with the statewide ban on large gatherings still in place to prevent spread of COVID-19, they had to look at other options, Watkins said.
“We are hopeful that in July or August we can have a gathering of some sort so the kids can get their awards,” Watkins said.
Organizers are looking at ideas from a barbecue — if the state has lifted restrictions on gatherings — to a drive-up awards ceremony.
“Some way, somehow, the kids will get their awards,” Watkins said.
In the meantime, she is expecting big things from the entries that have been pouring in. With students distance learning at home without spring sports or much else to occupy their free time, she expects that many of them have spent extra time with their animals this year.
“I’m thinking that showmanship will be quite the competition,” she said.
There are also plans for a costume contest and animal tricks, she added.
The entries have all been submitted, aside from a few final showmanship essays that are due by Friday. The virtual AgFest event will be held from Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14 online.
Buyers must register at www.sanjoaquinagfest.org to join the bidding process. They will be able to view all 559 exhibitors selling their livestock. Each of the participants has created a profile for their animal, including age, breed and weight, and uploaded photos and in some cases video.
The online auction ends at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14. Buyers must submit all bids before that time.
Money earned by AgFest exhibitors is often used to help pay for college or trade school, or invested into building a small business.
AgFest organizers hope that buyers will turn out to support the young people selling their animals during the event. While it’s not a normal AgFest, they have done their best to keep the event going amid the pandemic.
“You’ve got to make lemonade when you get lemons,” Watkins said.