Earlier this year, Lodi Police Chief Tod Patterson retired from his post after 33 years in law enforcement, and now his counterpart in the fire department will be following in his footsteps.
Lodi Fire Chief Gene Stoddart announced in October he would be retiring, and this week he said Dec. 27 would his last official day at work.
“I’ve always wanted to move forward and try new things, and I think that shows in the history of my career,” Stoddart said. “My goal when becoming chief was to set the organization up for the next 10 to 15 years, and I can honestly say I think I’ve met that mark.”
Stoddart’s retirement will mark 30 years as a firefighter and chief, with 17 of those here in Lodi. He was named chief in 2018 after serving six months as interim following the retirement of Chief Larry Rooney the previous year.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the city is looking at hiring from the outside, and will be consulting with a hiring firm in the coming weeks. He did not know when a new chief would be named.
In the meantime, Deputy Chief Ron Penix will serve as interim chief, he said.
“I am sorry to see (Stoddart) go,” Schwabauer said. “He’s done a phenomenal job building positive relationships with the fire department, and his efforts to work positively with the labor teams have been very fortunate. He’s done great work to keep his department’s budget balanced, and he’s raised money to ensure the department has the ability to replace its capital equipment.”
Schwabauer said he believed Penix will do an equally exceptional job in the coming months as a new chief is sought.
“Chief Stoddart has been a great mentor and friend,” Penix said in a statement released by the department this week. “It was under his leadership that we eliminated the brownouts of our downtown engine. Thanks to his determination we now have a Lodi Fire Foundation to help purchase things the city is unable to provide. He will be missed.”
Fire Marshal Brad Doell, a former president of the Lodi Professional Firefighters union, said it was a pleasure working with Stoddart.
“He truly cares about the community and his firefighters,” he said. “As a result, he has gained the trust and respect from all of us. I wish him happiness and success in his future endeavors.”
Stoddart will leave the department “running on all cylinders,” he said, as the relationship between labor groups and management has been the best he’s ever seen, and his employees have been working well with other departments.
He hopes he’s leaving on a high note, he said.
“My employees have done more training and have worked harder to protect this community,” he said. “They didn’t need a chief to it. I gave them the resources to allow them to do it. They’ve evolved into a cohesive unit in such an efficient way.”
The decision to retire was an easy one to make, but the hard part of the whole process has been informing his staff, the city manager and other department heads, Stoddart said.
He he will miss all the people at the city he has come to know, and was thankful they gave him the opportunity to lead the fire department, he added.
While he a has few irons in the fire following his departure, Stoddart said he might take his interest in flying a little more seriously.
“I’ve been a partner owning a Cessna, and I’ve been working on my pilot’s license,” he said. “My partner is a flight instructor, and it seems I might like to do that.”
His wife still has five years until her own retirement, and Stoddart said he will be staying in the area at least until that time.
“It’s truly been an honor to serve in this position,” he said. “I think back to when I was talking to these firefighters in 2002 about coming to work in Lodi, and it’s hard to believe 17 years later I’d be retiring as chief. It’s unbelievable, and it’s been a hell of a ride for me.”