The Lodi Police Department removed 158 firearms off the streets last year — a 63% increase from 2020 — Chief Sierra Brucia highlighted in the department’s recently released 2022 annual report.
“The last few years were a unique time for our community, our department, and our county,” Brucia said in his “Message from the Chief” section of the report.
“Despite those challenges, the Lodi Police Department has remained steadfast in providing exceptional police services to our community,” he said.
Due to stay-at-home orders mandated by Gov. Gavin Newsom during the height of he COVID-19 pandemic, crimes in Lodi saw a dramatic decrease from 1,883 in 2019 to 1,506 in 2020. As the state reopened last summer and stay-at-home orders were lifted, reported crimes saw a 78% increase from 2020, rising to 1,923, according to the department’s report.
The largest increases in crime were seen among aggravated assaults, arsons and larcenies, of which the latter jumped from 826 in 2020 to 1,331 last year.
There were 142 aggravated assaults reported in 2021, an increase from 126 the year prior, and arson reports spiked from 15 to 27.
Other major crimes saw decreases in 2021, such as robberies, which dropped from 83 in 2020 to 67 last year.
Burglaries decreased from 204 to 149, while auto thefts declined to 190 from 236 in that same timeframe.
While the amount of violent crimes in Lodi remained stagnant, with 225 reported in 2020 and 226 reported in 2021, property crimes increased from a total of 1,281 to 1,697 in that timespan.
With all these crimes reported, officers made 3,061 arrests last year, of which 809 were for felony charges.
Reported gang incidents dropped from 48 in 2020 to 22 in 2021, and calls regarding homeless individuals decreased from 4,123 to 3,482 as well.
In addition, 65.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 252 grams of heroin and 46.8 pounds of marijuana were seized last year, a slight drop from 2019 numbers when 200 ounces of meth and heroin were removed, as well as 50 pounds of marijuana. Statistics from 2020 were not available.
Despite a reduction in those drugs, the police department saw an increase in Narcan deployments — 40 — in 2021.
In his message Brucia said most of these deployments were fentanyl-related.
“The data is alarming,” he said. “(The department) is responding by working hard on educating our community and our youth on the dangers of drug use.”
Also increasing in 2021 were DUI and drug-related arrests, as well as DUI collisions.
There were more than 215 arrests last year — a number not reached since 2017, according to the report — and there were 88 DUI collisions, the highest number of crashes in the city in the last decade.
With an operating budget of more than $4.1 billion last year, the department had 73 sworn officers patrolling the streets, an increase of three from 2020, but meeting 2019 staffing levels.
And while those officers responded to incidents throughout the city, there were 29 assaults against them in 2021, up from 16 the year prior.
Of those 2021 assaults, 14 were committed while officers were attempting to arrest a subject, and 12 were committed while they were handling a detainee. Three were committed during responses to disturbances.
There were 11 complaints and investigations made against officers last year, with four still being conducted. Three were determined to be unfounded, two were sustained, and one was exonerated. Five of the investigations were conducted by an outside agency.
In his report message, Brucia said law enforcement agencies in the 21st century are returning to the concept of “Community Oriented Policing,” to which the department has been committed for decades.
He noted that officers have been present at the Downtown Lodi Farmer’s Markets in the summer months, attending National Night Out events, and holding its annual Fill the BATT event, among other efforts, to engage the community and promote a positive relationship with residents and business owners.
“(The department) prides itself on establishing and maintaining meaningful relationships with our community members,” he said. “It is my hope that 2022 brings health, happiness and prosperity to the Lodi community. Together, we will continue to reduce crime, establish meaningful relationships and improve the safety and security of our citizens.”
To view the 2021 annual report, visit tinyurl.com/LodiPD2021.