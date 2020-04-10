Lodi businesses are not the only employers feeling the economic squeeze of the coronavirus pandemic.
City of Lodi recently laid off 75 part-time employees due to a lack of service fee revenue, city spokesman Jeff Hood said.
The majority of those employees were let go from Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, and several full-time employees in the city have had their work weeks reduced from 40 hours to 20, he said.
“Parks and recreation took the brunt of (the layoffs) because those are the areas impacted the most by the social distancing guidelines recommended in the stay-at-home orders,” he said. “Our recreation programs are no longer running, there are no events at Hutchins Street Square. And those are some of our biggest revenue generators.”
Because of the layoffs and reduced hours, Hood said residents may see some aspects of the parks not as regularly maintained as they would typically be, such as lawn maintenance.
Parks throughout the city, however, will remain open, he said.
Other amenities that have been shut down or canceled due to the pandemic and no longer generating revenue include afterschool programs, as well as picnic table, ball field and park shelter rentals.
In addition, community development fees and reconnection fees in Public Works are no longer being collected.
A major revenue source for the city is sales tax, and with the shelter-in-place order deeming many businesses such as retail stores, bars and restaurants as “non-essential,” Hood said people aren’t spending money on discretionary items.
The economic damage suffered by the city will most likely be in the millions of dollars, he said, but exact figures will not be known for at least another four months.
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve said it would create a Municipal Liquidity Facility with as much as $500 billion in loans and $35 billion in credit protection to “help state and local governments manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic” in the latest round of economic stimulus packages.
Hood said it is unknown if the city will apply for the loans, or if it is even eligible to pursue the funding.
“The League of Cities and League of California Cities will be closely monitoring this,” he said. “And we’ll be following any guidelines they give us with regard to (the loans). But as I understand it, I think the priority is for the larger cities.”
San Joaquin County deputy administrator Jolena Voorhis said the 2021-22 budget is currently being drafted, so the pandemic’s economic toll on county departments remains to be seen.
The county has spent more than $5.2 million to fight the virus over the last month, she noted; however, a majority of that will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the federal government.
“We have closed out parks and several businesses have shuttered, so we are going to be seeing impacts from that,” she said. “The property tax deadline is (Friday), so we won’t be able to see any impacts until May or June.”
Layoffs at the county level are not likely, she said, as County Administrator Monica Nino is hoping to present a structurally balanced budget to the Board of Supervisors in June.
Voorhis added the county will most likely not need to pursue loans from the Municipal Liquidity Facility, because its total general fund reserves are healthy. When supervisors approved the 2019-20 county budget last summer, total reserves were estimated at more than $196.8 million.