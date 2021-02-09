The State of California is handing out property — your property.
From a few cents to claims in the thousands of dollars, State Controller Betty Yee’s office is safeguarding more than $10.2 billion in lost or forgotten properties such as bank accounts, stocks, bonds, uncashed checks, insurance benefits, wages, and safe deposit box contents.
In fiscal year 2019-20, $258 million in unclaimed property was reunited with owners, an average of more than $700,000 per day.
“We watch over all sorts of properties you might not know exist, from a rebate that was returned to sender after a move, to bonds your grandmother bought in your name. It is so worthwhile to take a few minutes to search and discover whether you have funds coming your way,” Yee said. “For smaller claims with clear proof of ownership, you can file online and often have a check within weeks.”
California’s Unclaimed Property Law requires banks, insurance companies, corporations, and other entities to report and submit their customers’ property to the State Controller’s Office when there has been no activity for a certain period of time — generally three years.
Yee recently used the first-ever National Unclaimed Property Day to remind Californians about the forgotten funds.
Claimants range from individuals and businesses to governmental agencies.
The City of Lodi has a few claims, including a $727.13 credit balance from Systemax Inc.
San Joaquin County has tens of thousands in unclaimed property. Among the claims:
- $16.25 from Clark County Sheriff’s Office
- $101 and $112 in outstanding checks from Wells Fargo
- $359.30 in cash from HSBC Finance
- $7,390.08 in outstanding checks from Suntrust Mortgage
- $50 cashier’s check from Citibank
- $471.15 from Lithia Motors
- $2,049.88 from a Wells Fargo checking account
- $1,195 in vendor checks from CEMEX Construction
- $2,418 in a Financial Title escrow account
- $1,435 from United Fire & Casualty Company
A search of the unclaimed property database using popular last names in Lodi yields 602 claims for Garcia, 404 for Lopez, 386 for Smith, 376 for Rodriguez, 354 for both Johnson and Williams, 332 for Brown, 292 for Gonzalez, and 221 for Miller.
Unclaimed property held by the state controller can be found at claimit.ca.gov.
State officials recommend people search for property by their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit organization with which they are affiliated. Heirs can search for accounts left behind by parents, grandparents, and other predecessors. You can even run a search to let friends and family know they have funds to claim.
For questions or assistance with filing a claim, contact the SCO Unclaimed Property Division at 800-992-4647.