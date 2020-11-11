LODI — At about 4:26 a.m. Saturday, Lodi police officers responded to the report of a man breaking into detached garages at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Sylvan Way.
Officers located the suspect's vehicle fleeing south into Stockton city limits, the Lodi Police Department said. California Highway Patrol officers were able to stop and disable the vehicle with use of a spike strip, and the driver fled on foot, police said.
After a brief foot pursuit, the driver was taken into custody with the assistance of CHP and Stockton police officers in the 9000 block of Bismark Place in Stockton, police said.
Stockton resident James Highfill, 49, was found to have several warrants for his arrest, one of which was a parole violation warrant. He was also found to be in possession of burglary tools.
Highfill was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, felony evading and his warrants, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Galt man arrested on weapons, drug charges
GALT — On Nov. 3, Galt police detectives and officers, along with the officials from the Sacramento County Probation Department, conducted probation searches at multiple locations within Galt.
While conducting a search at a residence, a loaded, unregistered .40 caliber handgun, an AR-15 rifle with no serial number or state compliant features were located, as well as multiple high-capacity magazines, two pounds of marijuana and items indiciating packaging for sales, the Galt Police Department said.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Jesus Oregel of Galt on Nov. 5. Oregel was contacted by telephone and agreed to turn himself in at the police department, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of an assualt weapon, criminal storage of a firearm, possession of large capacity magazines and possesion of marijuana for sale, police said.
Oregel was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County to distribute food
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The San Joaquin County Human Services Agency’s Food For You Program will be distributing food at 20 different locations to eligible residents. Available items include shelf-stable canned vegetables, fruit, meat, and dry foods such as rice or pasta.
Residents can go to the following sites on Nov. 14 and Nov. 18 to 20:
• Lockeford Seventh Day Adventist Church, 19900 Elliott Road, Lockeford, from 8 to 11 a.m.; for residents in ZIP codes 95227, 95237 and 95253.
• Lodi Community Center, 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.; for residents in 95240, 95241, 95242, 95220 and 95632.
• Thornton Community Center, 26675 N. Sacramento Blvd., Thornton, from noon to 2 p.m.; for residents in 95686.
• Woodbridge Missionary Baptist Church, 673 Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge, from 10 to 11 a.m.; for residents in 95258.
Participants must bring proof they reside in their ZIP code, such as a state-issued ID or utility bill. Total monthly income must fall within the program income guidelines and cannot exceed the following: $2,498.83 for one person; $3,376.17 for two; $4,253.50 for three; $5,130.83 for four; $6,008.17 for five; and $6,885.50 for six. Add $877.33 for each additional person in the household.
The food may run out before the scheduled ending time. For more information, call 209-468-3679 or email pdaveluy@sjgov.org.
— Wes Bowers
RTD offers modified service today
STOCKTON — In observance of Veterans Day, the San Joaquin Regional Transit District is operating on a modified service schedule today. RTD is adhering to its weekend service schedule for fixed routes; regular service will apply for Van Go! and commuter routes 163 and 150. RTD’s administrative offices, call center and the Downtown Transit Center in Stockton will be closed.
Regular service will resume Thursday, Nov. 12.
RTD is also offering free rides to veterans and active-duty service members. Eligible passengers must present state-issued ID as well as one of the following: Form DD214; a discount card from San Joaquin County Veterans Services; current military ID.
For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com or call 209-943-1111.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Tuleberg Press announces ‘Doughboys of San Joaquin’
STOCKTON — Two plaques hanging in the Stockton Civic Auditorium honor young men from San Joaquin County who enlisted to serve during World War I and died during their service.
In her new book, Elaine Dixon-Ugarkovich tells the story of each name — including Lodi’s Clyde Needham, Joseph Drabkin, Martin Troy Jr., Ralph Gillespie, Harold Cary and Thomas Hugill, as well as Henry Wittmeier of Acampo, Alexander Linde and Clyde Stamper, both of Lockeford, and David Cottrel of Woodbridge— from their enlistment and training to their voyage overseas to Europe to their deaths, whether killed in action or among the millions who fell to the 1918 influenza epidemic.
“I learned about men whose families had been in the area since the Gold Rush. I found new immigrants who spoke little English. I found college graduates and some with only a few years of schooling. I discovered farmers, clerks and railway workers. But most of all, I discovered families who mourned the loss of a son – and communities who mourned with them,” Dixon-Ugarkovich writes in the book’s first pages.
“The Doughboys of San Joaquin” is available on Amazon or from publisher Tuleberg Press. The publisher will host a free virtual launch event from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom at bit.ly/35iekwI.
For more information, visit www.tulebergpress. com.
— K. Cathey
Former Lodian earns master teacher award from S.F. school
SAN FRANCISCO — The Cathedral School For Boys, a private school in San Francisco, recently awarded Michael Vietmeier its first annual Master Teacher Award, which recognizes outstanding teachers.
Vietmeier currently teaches humanities at the school, where he has been for 16 years. He has also coached soccer, basketball and volleyball, and has served as a mentor to both students and faculty.
Vietmeier attended Reese Elementary School, Woodbridge Middle School and Lodi High School during his childhood in Lodi.
— Wes Bowers