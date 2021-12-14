STOCKTON — Candidates for board and commissions throughout San Joaquin County will no longer be able to submit physical copies of campaign information.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved an ordinance requiring all campaign disclosure statements and statements of economic interests be filed electronically with the Registrar of Voters.
The ordinance will take effect in January.
“We’re introducing this so that everything is on a level playing field, so everybody can see what's going on and make it easy for people to see what is going on with candidates' campaigns,” interim Registrar Austin Erdman said. “It will also help people as they come in new — as an elected person — to be able to file the paperwork and be correct, because it will mitigate any errors in the paperwork as they move forward.”
The Political Reform Act of 1974 requires candidates or their election committees to disclose all campaign contributions and expenditures by certain deadlines.
Members of planning commissions, the board of supervisors, district attorneys, county counsels, county treasurers, and chief administrative officers of counties, and other public officials who manage public investments, and candidates for any of these offices at any election will file required statements, reports, and other documents online or electronically with the ROV.
Those running for city council file their statements with their respective city clerks, and those seeking election to state assembly or senate file with the Fair Political Practices Commission in Sacramento.
Erdman said the ordinance complies with Government Code 84615, which authorizes local government agencies to adopt ordinances requiring elected officers, candidates or committees to file all relevant documents electronically with the ROV.
He added that the system used to file documents electronically will detect errors almost immediately, and ask candidates or their committees to correct mistakes.
“In the ROV, we would get the paperwork all kinds of ways,” Erdman said. “It would be handed into us, and sometimes it wouldn’t be correct. But the future of campaign disclosure statements and statements of economic interest is very intuitive. (The system) can be used by everybody, and we have the ROV staff to implement it and help it along.”
Board of Supervisors chair Tom Patti said he was glad the county was proposing this ordinance, as it would help potential candidates, as well as those seeking re-election, to make sure all the documents they file are correct.
He noted an un-named previous discrepancy found with his own campaign filings, which was discovered by Supervisor Kathy Miller.
At a June 8 supervisors meeting, Patti stated strong support for awarding a redistricting services contract to the San Joaquin Redistricting Commission, which the board ultimately approved.
Some time after that meeting, it was discovered that one member of the SJRC had provided political consulting services to Patti’s campaign in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and another member had contributed to those campaigns.
Miller said Patti had not disclosed that information to fellow supervisors prior to the June 8 meeting.
“I’m glad for this,” Patti said. “To our (county administrator), I know this was an issue we spoke about in the past ... much to my shock and dismay, I never would have known, if it weren't for the diligence of Supervisor Miller looking into my filings and making sure that things that were done incorrectly are able to be fixed. (The ordinance) all for the betterment (of elections).”