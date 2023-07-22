A Lodi girl had a golf-filled few days recently.
Kelley O’Keefe was invited by the U.S. Golf Association to play in the Day at the Hay, part of the festivities leading up to the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this month at Pebble Beach.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
A Lodi girl had a golf-filled few days recently.
Kelley O’Keefe was invited by the U.S. Golf Association to play in the Day at the Hay, part of the festivities leading up to the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this month at Pebble Beach.
The event pairs junior golfers with past Open champions. O’Keefe, who this week placed first in a drive, chip and putt qualifier in Napa, was paired with three other juniors and champions Jan Stevenson, who won the Open 1983, and Brittany Lang, who won in the Open in 2016.
Joining the group was former Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald to complete Team Rolex.
Playing on the Tiger Woods-designed Hay short course at Pebble Beach, O’Keefe and her team won the event, birdying every hole.
The post-tournament gathering gave O’Keefe an opportunity to chat with former champions Patty Sheehan and Pat Bradley, along with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, who was at the event.
O’Keefe’s aunt, Jill McGill, competed in the U.S. Open later in the week, with O’Keefe caddying for her in a practice round. O’Keefe’s mother, Shelley O’Keefe, caddied for McGill in the tournament, which saw McGill miss the cut after the second day.
McGill qualified for the tournament by winning the 2022 U.S. Senior Open, also with Shelley O’Keefe as her caddy. Shelley O’Keefe is a recent survivor of ovarian cancer, for which her husband Kelly rode across the country on his bike as a fundraiser.
For young Kelley, her golf journey will continue at the next step of the drive, chip and putt competition, with the next round of qualification in August at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento. The final of the nationwide tournament will take place at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. next April.
Sticking to California this summer? Vacationing in another state? International travels? Stuck in Lodi?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.