SACRAMENTO — The community is invited to a Restore the Delta town hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The meeting will include updates on Delta processes, the tunnel, flood planning, harmful algal blooms and federal legislation, as well as Delta news and general information items.
Restore the Delta will also answer questions and discuss the future of the area.
For more information or to register for the webinar, visit www.restore thedelta.org and click on “ICYMI: 10/20 Town Hall.”
— K. Cathey
State water board seeks survey takers
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Water Resources has launched a survey gathering input from the community that will inform Delta Conveyance Project planning.
The survey, entitled, “Your Delta, Your Voice”, seeks direct input from communities that may be disproportionately affected by the proposed project — especially the people who live, work, enjoy recreation, raise families, run businesses, grow crops, worship, or advocate for equity in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
“Your Delta, Your Voice” has two primary goals: One is to accurately reflect how the members of a variety of Delta communities value the region’s cultural, recreational and natural resources, through a series of questions and a map that allows people to identify places that are special to them. The other is to seek input about ways the project may cause impacts to these resources or potentially bring benefits to Delta communities.
The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed by smartphone, tablet or computer in English, Spanish and Chinese. To take the survey, visit www.tinyurl.com/your-delta-voice.
— Special to the News-Sentinel