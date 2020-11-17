LODI — While conducting a DUI checkpoint on Nov. 14, Lodi Police Department officers arrested one motorist for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Nine motorists were cited for driving with suspended or revoked licenses, five vehicles were towed, and two other drivers were arrested for other criminal charges. One of these additional arrests was a misdemeanor warrant, and the other was for a felony warrant, drug sales and felon in possession of ammunition, police said.
The checkpoint was held at the 400 block of East Lockeford Street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
As businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern.
The Lodi Police Department will hold another DUI/driver license checkpoint on Dec. 19, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Changing Faces hosts clothing and blanket drive for kids
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company is collecting new and gently used clothing for children and teenagers, with a focus on sweaters, sweatshirts, coats, hats, gloves and scarves, as well as blankets. New, never-used socks and footwear will also be accepted.
Any previously used or worn items must be washed before donation.
Donations may be dropped off between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Nov. 21 or Sunday, Nov. 22 in the back lot at Changing Faces, 720 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi.
Clothing and blankets will be distributed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. For more information, email mbartram.cftc@comcast. net.
— K. Cathey
Elm Street Produce to distribute food
LODI — Elm Street Produce, a group of Lodi residents who have started a community garden on the corner of Elm and Main streets, have partnered with House of Coffees and Changing Faces Theater Company to distribute food to families in need this winter.
Food pantry items can be donated at House of Coffees, 239 N. Ham Lane, Lodi. Cash donations can be made via Venmo to @elmstreetproduce.
For more information, email mbartram.cftc@comcast.net.
— K. Cathey
News-Sentinel seeking Letters to Santa
LODI — The Lodi News-Sentinel is continuing a beloved Christmas tradition and collecting letters from children of all ages to Santa Claus.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only email submissions will be accepted this year. Letters may be sent to news@lodinews.com. Any art to be included with letters must be scanned or photographed and sent via email.
The deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec. 4.
— News-Sentinel Staff
RTD hosts limited Stuff the Bus food drive
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Regional Transit District is continuing its annual Stuff the Bus food drive to benefit the Stockton Emergency Food Bank this year, but on a limited basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RTD is rallying the community to make contactless donations of turkeys at Food-4-Less, 789 W. Hammer Lane, Stockton this weekend. Turkeys will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
To account for possible challenges in individual participation this year, RTD is reaching out to community organizations requesting their partnership in donating turkeys. Any interested organizations or individuals may call Public Information Officer Merab Talamantes at 209-467-6613.
— K. Cathey
CDFA seeks volunteers for farmers market committee
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is announcing vacancies on the Certified Farmers’ Market Advisory Committee. The committee advises the CDFA secretary on matters pertaining to the Direct Marketing Program.
Current vacancies include producers or representatives of agricultural organizations that represent producers; alternate producers or organizations that represent producers; and alternate CFM operators or representatives of the operator.
The term of office for committee members is two years. Members receive no compensation but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.
Individuals interested in being considered for an appointment should complete the Prospective Member Appointment Questionnaire at www.cdfa.ca.gov/is/i_&_c/pdfs/CFM-PMAQ.pdf and obtain a letter of recommendation from an industry member. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.
Applications should be sent to Mitchell King, CDFA Inspection and Compliance Branch, 1220 N St., Sacramento, CA 95814; or via email to Mitchell.King@cdfa.ca. gov.
— Special to the News-Sentinel