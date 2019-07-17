LODI — Lodi Police Department detectives and the Special Weapons And Tactics team served a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of S. Crescent Avenue on Monday at 6 p.m. after receiving multiple tips regarding weapons violations.
During the search, detectives found multiple firearms, including illegally configured assault weapons, a homemade silencer and multiple rounds of ammunition, police said.
In addition, detectives found various tools to manufacture weapons and silencers, magazines and body armor, as well as boxes of AR- and AK-style assault rifle parts, police said.
Lodi resident Joshua Barrington, 43, was arrested on suspicion of assault weapons manufacturing, possession of firearms as a prohibited person, possession of a silencer, possession of body armor as a prohibited person, and other weapons charges, police said.
Barrington was booked into Lodi City Jail on $1.5 million bail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
City of Galt to host special meeting tonight at 5 p.m.
GALT — The Galt City Council will host a special city council meeting tonight at 5 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 380 Civic Dr., Galt.
The council will receive a presentation by Roseville based hiring firm Peckham & McKenney, as they pursue recruitment efforts for the city manager position.
The council will also receive a Financial Sustainability Plan and General Fund Review.
— Oula Miqbel
Guided paddle tour through the Cosumnes preserve Saturday
GALT — The Cosumnes River Preserve will host a leisurely paddle up the Cosumnes River, and its sloughs on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
This is a great paddle tour for those who have not paddled on the preserve in the past or are looking to learn about the flora and fauna found in this riparian corridor.
Participants are required to bring their own boat, canoe, kayak or paddleboard.
This event is free for all to attend, participants will meet at the Cosumnes River Preserve Visitor Center Parking lot, Cosumnes River Preserve, 13501 Franklin Blvd., Galt at 8:30 a.m. before the paddle tour.
People can register for the paddle tour through EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-paddle-tour-through-the-cosumnes-river-preserve-registration.
— Oula Miqbel
Help elementary school
students by donating supplies
STOCKTON — The University of the Pacific Alumni Association in partnership with Collins Electrical Company Inc. will be collecting school supplies for students until July 26.
Donated supplies will benefit students at Lawrence Elementary in Lodi, Tyler skills Elementary and Monroe Elementary in Stockton.
The alumni association and Collins Electrical are asking donors to donate these items:
• No. 2 Pencils (Ticonderoga brand preferred)
• Pencil sharpeners and erasers
• Highlighters
• Dry erase markers
• Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes
• Tissues
• Crayons
• Glue sticks
• Construction paper
• Rulers and protractors
People can drop off their donations at Collins Electrical, 3412 Metro Dr. in Stockton or the Vereschagin Alumni House located on the University of the Pacific Campus, 1022 Dave Brubeck Way.
Both drop-off locations will accept donations Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5p.m.
To coordinate a drop-off or for more information, contact Assistant Director of Alumni Clubs and Regional Programs Marshea Pratt, by calling 209-946-2899, or emailing mpratt@pacific.edu.
— Oula Miqbel
Delta College to host open house events starting Monday
STOCKTON — The public is invited to a series of open house events beginning July 22 to review proposed maps defining new San Joaquin Delta College trustee areas.
Each of the college’s seven trustees lives in and represents a particular area of Delta College’s 2,300-square-mile district. However, each trustee is currently elected by voters in all seven areas.
Trustees last year voted to transition to area voting, in which voters will cast ballots only for the candidate within their area. The process includes updating the maps, new drafts of which can be seen at the open house events. A final decision is expected later this year.
The open house for trustee Charles Jennings, who represents Lodi, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Lodi Public Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
Comments will also be accepted at two formal public hearings scheduled for the Board of Trustees’ Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 meetings, which begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Board Room in the Horton Administration Building, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton, or they can be emailed to valerie.stewart-green@ deltacollege.edu.
Any final decision by the Board of Trustees will require approval by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. More information is available at
— Wes Bowers
University of the Pacific
receives reaccreditation
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific on Tuesday received an eight-year reaccreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission, one more year than its most recent reaccreditation in 2012. The WSCUC cited Pacific’s academic excellence, educational innovation and financial sustainability in evaluating its overall quality.
Reaccreditation ensures a college or university maintains high educational standards and is committed to continually improving. It provides students access to federal financial aid such as grants and loans, ensures credits and degrees are transferable to other universities and considered credible by employers, and allows colleges and universities to apply for federal and private grants to support research and student services. It also supports colleges and universities in developing and sustaining effective academic programs.
The WSCUC commended Pacific in several areas for:
• Demonstrating a strong commitment to involving stakeholders in assessing teaching, standardizing program reviews and enhancing educational effectiveness.
• Responding and adapting to changes in the higher education environment.
• Developing student success initiatives that integrate multiple units and divisions.
• Conducting a successful capital campaign to contribute to financial vitality and increase the endowment.
• Intentionally increasing the diversity of the Board of Regents.
— Wes Bowers