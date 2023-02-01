FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that an internal investigation has prompted the arrest of one of its San Joaquin County Correctional Officers on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon.
“This revelation brings immense disappointment to our entire office,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, adding it would not provide additional information while an investigation is ongoing.
