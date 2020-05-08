A handful of pickleball players took the courts at Legion Park on South Hutchins Street on Thursday, happy that at least one amenity of Lodi’s 28 parks had re-opened after more than a month of closure.
“We’re happy,” Edgar Valdez said as he played pickleball with three friends. “We’ve been waiting. It’s been a long time.”
Valdez, the lone Lodi resident in his pickleball group, said he and his friends learned of the re-opening Wednesday night. Word started to spread around the pickleball community in the area, and players were ready to hit the courts.
The only thing the group didn’t know was exactly what time the courts opened.
Their group and others playing on the Legion Park tennis courts were making sure they kept their distance from each other as they played, and also made sure not to touch the nets.
“We’re keeping it safe, and keeping our distance and everything,” Stockton resident Logan Lazaro said. “We’re just relieved that it’s open, and we can get out of the house a little bit.”
While no official announcement was made by City of Lodi Wednesday night, the group said those in the pickleball community that had been urging the city to re-open the courts spread the message.
“The pickleball community is pretty strong,” Stockton resident John Ellis said. “Everybody is communicating with each other by text these days, and there are groups online with Facebook, so people are communicating quite a bit about this sport.”
City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services on Thursday morning announced it would reopen tennis and pickleball courts, and posted signs at Legion Park reminding players to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
The city closed all tennis and pickleball courts on March 23 in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and follow the stay-at-home order issued by San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
Jeff Hood, the city’s public information officer, said re-opening the courts follows mandated allowances made by Public Health Services in its April 14 revised stay-at-home order.
The final paragraph on the fourth page of the order states that essential activities include outdoor activity, provided individuals practice social distancing requirements. Examples in the order included walking, hiking, biking, running or horseback riding activities, according to the order.
“Tennis is pretty low risk,” Hood said. “You’re able to keep your distance from people, you’re not touching any playground equipment. It’s not like basketball, which is a contact sport, so we won’t be allowing that yet.”
Parks have remained open during the stay-at-home orders issued by the state and county, Hood said, noting residents have been allowed to use the green spaces and trails.
According to the city’s field, park and facility conditions page at www.lodi.gov, the horseshoe pits at Lodi Lake and Emerson, Roget and Van Buskirk parks are open, as are the dog areas at Lodi Lake, Beckman and Vinewood parks.
The page states that park amenities will be re-opened in phases beginning May 7.
Hood said it is unknown what other park features might re-open next, as the city will most likely follow recommendations from Gov. Gavin Newsom and Public Health Services when making its decisions.
For updates about which park amenities will be open, visit www.lodi. gov/855/FieldParkFacility-Conditions.