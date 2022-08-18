‘I’m here to give hope’: Acampo man is in good spirits as he goes through first-of-its-kind surgery

In June, Acampo resident Robert Wentland received some bad news from his primary care physician: he had been diagnosed with chronic lymphoma leukemia.
About a week after the diagnosis, Wentland was riding his motorcycle home from the Kaiser Permanente offices on West Lane in Stockton when another tragedy literally struck him.
“I’m going home, trying to figure out my next move,” he said. “I said ‘let’s just go home, have a nice dinner, and deal with things tomorrow.’”
He was moments from his home on Acampo Road at Des Moines Road, traveling about 40 miles an hour, when a truck pulled out of a driveway and broadsided him.
“I remember lying in the dirt and mud with people saying don’t move,” Wentland said. “Then I hear AMR saying ‘we got you.’ Next thing I know, I’m at the San Joaquin County trauma center.”
Both of Wentland’s legs were broken, as were some ribs. His right arm was fractured as well. He said he lost six units of blood at the scene of the accident.
Medics at San Joaquin General Hospital’s trauma unit patched him up as best they could before transferring him to a Kaiser facility in Vacaville.
But after two weeks, it was apparent the plastic surgery performed to patch Wentland up was failing. So, Kaiser doctors opted for a “last resort” by attempting to sew his forearm into his abdomen to help the skin regrow and produce more blood.
While surgeries like this — where doctors temporarily tuck a body part under the skin — are not new, but they are rare.
The procedures are used on the battlefield or in trauma situations like Wentland’s, or in research as a way to incubate body parts grown in labs from scaffold-like materials.
However, it’s even more uncommon to tuck an entire forearm under the skin. The procedure usually involves only the hand.
Because the procedure is rare, Wentland said Kaiser didn’t have enough doctors to perform the surgery, so a special team was created.
Wentland said the idea of sewing one body part into another didn’t bother him in the slightest,
“My first thought was, ‘you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,’” he said. “I woke up (after the surgery) and said ‘dang, look at that.’ When I first saw it I didn’t ‘see it’ from where I was sitting. So they brought me a mirror and I just stared at it a couple times. It’s an example of the marvels of what doctors and surgeons can do.”
Since the surgery, Wentland said a variety of Kaiser Vacaville doctors, surgeons and nurses have visited him, awed by the procedure and how well he has been recovering.
However, he said it has been a long road, as several infections have required additional surgeries, which have resulted in fasting for long stretches.
“So many people have come by to look at me, I thought about getting a cardboard sign that said I’d charge $5 a viewing,” he joked. “I’m not a petrie dish, but sometimes I feel like one. There are just so many different things going on from so many different directions. But the doctors say I’m healing every day.”
Longtime friend Ken Levy said Wentland has been able to keep a positive attitude throughout the entire ordeal.
“I’m just blown away and inspired by how well he’s done through all of this,” Levy said. “I told him ‘I can’t believe you haven’t gone through all the stages of grief.’ That’s Robert’s faith in God and knowing that God’s in control.”
Wentland said the doctors caring for him said he had a stronger faith in surviving the surgery than they had, adding his spirits were “above and beyond” being high.
His positive attitude has helped friends going through their own current personal struggles have a better outlook for the future as well.
“As I let the Lord pour into me, then I’m able to pour myself out,” Wentland said. “When the surgery was done, I had plenty left in me. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to give hope to that person who’s wondering what’s going to happen.”
Wentland is currently being treated at a Kaiser intake facility in San Leandro, and will undergo another surgery Aug. 25 to remove his forearm from his abdomen in Vacaville.
He will not know if he will be going home, staying in Vacaville or moving to another Kaiser facility until after the procedure.
However, he said he’s hopeful the surgery will be a success, and he’s taking everything one day at a time.
The people who struck Wentland in June feel horrible, he said, adding that he does not feel bitterness or anger.
“I’ve got more hope, I’ve got more joy, and I’ve got more love for others at this point because of what happened,” he said. “The thing is, I can be depressed, anxious and on medication for it, or I can just be and not (depressed). That’s what I choose to be. I want to be an example to everybody that things will work out if they’re focused on Christ.”
A gofundme for Wentland’s hospital expenses can be found at gofund.me/71b36ade.
