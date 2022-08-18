‘I’m here to give hope’: Acampo man is in good spirits as he goes through first-of-its-kind surgery

Acampo’s Robert Wentland was badly injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in June. Both of Wentland’s legs were broken, as were some ribs. His right arm was fractured as well. When his arm wasn’t healing properly, doctors decided to sew his forearm into his abdomen to help the skin regrow and produce more blood.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH/KEN LEVY

In June, Acampo resident Robert Wentland received some bad news from his primary care physician: he had been diagnosed with chronic lymphoma leukemia.

About a week after the diagnosis, Wentland was riding his motorcycle home from the Kaiser Permanente offices on West Lane in Stockton when another tragedy literally struck him.