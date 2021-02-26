Lodi House, a local nonprofit organization established in 2000 to create a secure, structured environment for homeless women and children, is embarking on a new effort to raise funds in support of their program.
Thanks to a generous gift from a local family, Lodi House will be holding their first-ever estate sale fundraiser on March 6 and 7.
“We are so excited about this new fundraising opportunity, especially in this challenging season,” said Shelby Young, executive director of Lodi House. “It is something that Lodi House has only dreamt about in the past, but this family has graciously given us the perfect opportunity to do it.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. The location of the sale will be announced in a Lodi News-Sentinel classified ad on Friday, March 5 and on Lodi House and Lodi House Thrift Store social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.
Kitchenware equipment including a Cuisinart food processor, a KitchenAid food mixer, InstantPot, toaster oven, Whirlpool washer and dryer, furniture, a plush outdoor dining set, and a chest freezer are among items for sale. The items can be viewed on www.estatesales.net under the listing “Lodi House Premier Estate Sale.”
Lodi House is a shelter for women and children in crisis. The nonprofit provides housing, food, professional counseling and a structured program that supports women in finding work, saving money and learning healthy life skills to become independent and maintain long-term stability.
Over the past 20 years, many Lodi House graduates have gone on to attain jobs as paralegals, dental office managers and EMTs, and have maintained permanent housing. Some have even purchased homes in the community.
Lodi House operates a five-bedroom house with trained staff providing supervision and guidance in the structured program. Lodi House also operates a three-apartment transitional housing program for graduates, and the Lodi House Thrift Store at 221 W. Lodi Ave., which offers free items to women in the program and raises funds to support the program.
For more information, visit www.lodihouse.org or call 209-334-6346.