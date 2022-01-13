When the state reopened last summer and looked to be recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, many Lodians went to work preparing for the return of their annual events.
But with the onset of the new omicron variant, some event organizers are proceeding with caution and returning to remote productions.
One of those organizers is the Breakthrough Project of Lodi, which will host its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration of Unity on Facebook and YouTube for the second consecutive year.
“Our leadership has made preparations to livestream the presentation with only participants present at the California Islamic Center,” president Barbara Krengel said. “The original plan to bring all of us together at the CIC was central to our mission ‘to foster a community that celebrates its diversity and works to promote racial equity.’ Solidarity, yet can be realized.”
While the organization will be streaming live from the Islamic Center, only Breakthrough Project members, the event’s keynote speaker, Peacemkaer Award recipients and winners of the Art Raab Memorial Essay contest will be present.
This year’s keynote address will be a little different as well.
Keynote speaker Fuse Theatre has prepared and created a community performance using a script developed from the student essays, all centered around this year’s “The Fierce Urgency of Now” theme.
Founded in 2015, the San Mateo County-based Fuse Theatre is a nonprofit arts organization that creates theatre experiences to “expand personal perspectives and connect communities to foster civic engagement,” according to its website.
“Fuse Theatre works to elevate voices often unheard on stages and is thrilled to be working with Breakthrough Project to support youth voices on this community project,” founder Stacey Ardelean said.
The “Urgency of Now” performance planned for Monday will use lines from 51 essays written by Lodi fifth- and sixth-graders, focused on King’s quote about taking action now, and students’ reflections regarding issues they felt are pressing the community, she said.
Those issues, Ardelean said, include homelessness, racism, COVID-19, gender equity, climate change and environmental issues.
Selected lines were intertwined into a 20-minute script, she said, which will be performed by both Fuse Theatre actors and Breakthrough Project members.
Last year’s event was also scheduled to be held at the Islamic Center, but because the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Breakthrough Project members elected to move everything online.
All participants recorded their speeches in advance and were edited together for the streaming broadcast.
It was to be the first Celebration of Unity held at the Islamic Center.
This is the 24th year the Breakthrough Project has hosted the Celebration of Unity, inviting Lodians to share in the community’s diversity and celebrate the message shared by King. The event serves as a way to spread a message of acceptance and understanding for area residents who may face discrimination and hate.
Monday’s event will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/BreakthroughProjectLodi and at the organization’s YouTube channel at noon.
To learn more about Fuse Theatre, visit www.fusetheatre.org.