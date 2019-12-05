LODI — Lodi Public Library is looking for qualified volunteers to teach American Sign Language to the community.
Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer is encouraged to contact the library’s adult literacy program manager, Yvette Herrera, at literacy.lodi.gov
— Oula Miqbel
Holiday play to be put on for Lodi House
LODI — Zion Child Care Center is putting on a Christmas program dedicated to Lodi House on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church 105 S. Ham Lane, Lodi.
The church has invited the women, children, and staff from Lodi House to attend the performance.
Lodi House is a private nonprofit organization that was established in 1999 to create a secure, structured environment for homeless women and children.
The children at the Zion Child Care Center have been working hard to put together a play that focuses on social issues and the meaning of Christmas.
Following the production of the children’s play, Zion Lutheran Church will present Lodi House with a special donation.
— Oula Miqbel
Learn how to raise Happy Houseplants
LODI — The UCCE Master Gardeners of San Joaquin County will host a Happy Houseplants workshop on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lodi Public Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
The Master Gardeners will teach people how to achieve great looking, healthy indoor plants, and proper care techniques and management to keep plants healthy.
People interested in attending the workshop are encouraged to call 209-953-6100 to reserve their seats because space is limited.
— Oula Miqbel
Lockeford Tree Lighting to now be on Sunday
LOCKEFORD — Due to weather last weekend, the Lockeford Tree Lighting was canceled and rescheduled to Sunday at 5 p.m. at Bank of the West, 13229 E. Highway 88.
There will be cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider for attendees. Due to the rescheduling, the vendor boutique will not be held. Santa will be present for a kids’ bike give away.
— Wes Bowers