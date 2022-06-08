While summer break in the Lodi Unified School District is a time for families to travel and enjoy the warm weather, there are many households that struggle to ensure their loved ones will have food on a daily basis.
Each year, Lodi Unified School District provides free summer meals to children ages 2-18 with the help of local agricultural groups.
On Tuesday, the district partnered with the Lodi Public Library to launch the 2022 program.
“Access to meals and food insecurity is paramount in all communities,” Nancy Rostomily, the district’s director of nutrition services, said. “And so to be able to offer free meals to all our students to keep them healthy and nourished, and during the summer as we partner with these community locations to provide some educational and physical activity, that is very important.”
Families who came out to the library were not only treated to a free lunch, but were able pedal away on a “blender bike” and create their own smoothies, or stop by a miniature farmer’s market and pick up free fruits and vegetables.
Lodi Unified also had an exercise area where youngsters could play hopscotch, jump rope, or use a hula hoop to stay active.
Yvette Herrera, the library’s literacy and program manager, said Tuesday was a “double launch” day for the facility, as it kicked off its own “Lunch at the Library” program, and the Summer Reading Program.
The programs had been placed on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Herrera said it was great to finally be able to invite families back to participate.
“We were literally shocked to see the (food) need in the community,” she said. “What better way (to address it) than reading and eating at the library. We don’t normally eat in the library, but this is the one time of year we encourage everyone — especially children — to come out and grab a bite to eat and grab a book. It’s great to have this opportunity. (The district) has the resources to provide the meals and we have the location. So it was a great opportunity and a nice fit.”
Woodbridge resident Jasmine Ordaz said it was the first time she and her children visited a free meals site.
“It’s good,” she said. “They had a really fun time over there with the firefighters, they planted sunflowers. They checked out the One-Eighty Teen Center. Playing with the physical education stuff.”
Victoria Ortiz said she had no idea the district offered the free meals program. A friend of hers referred her after seeing a local news report about the launch.
“We just came from Lodi lake, we went for a walk and decided to stop by,” she said. “It’s nice. There’s a lot of activities where the kids can learn about different things, and play, and get going.”
The district will have 14 sites offering free meals in Stockton and Lodi through July 28, five days a week. Some sites will offer breakfast and lunch, and some will offer only lunch. Visit bit.ly/lusdnutrition or call 888-287-5873 for information.
