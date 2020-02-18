When two rival high schools come together in the name of science, anything is possible.
A team of 35 students from Lodi and Tokay high schools has been working hard to organize this year’s NorCal Science Festival, which will be held Feb. 29 at Tokay High School. With activities for all ages, this free event will showcase scientific lectures, hands-on activities, and even a magic show.
Last year the festival brought in 3,000 people from around the county, according to Tokay High School science teacher Sandra Starr.
The purpose behind the festival is to bring community members together and stimulate interest in the fun of everyday science and technology, as well as let young people explore potential career options.
“We’ve heard feedback, for instance, that a young girl asked for Ozobots for Christmas because she had played with the coding robots at our festival,” said Sabrina Chen, junior co-president of the NorCal Science Festival planning committee. “That’s a step in the right direction in our mission to increase interest in STEM.”
The fields of science, technology, engineering, and math are collectively referred to as “STEM.” By exposing students early on to STEM-related concepts, careers and professional role models, students see and understand the importance of the connection between science and everyday life.
In an effort to incorporate the creativity and art inherent in most design processes in the STEM fields, a more recent acronym was created: STEAM, adding the “A” for art.
The NorCal Science Festival aims to expose students to various STEAM careers by presenting real-life applications of STEAM to a young audience.
Similar to the NorCal Science Festival, many educational institutions are beginning to expose the younger generations to STEM activities and concepts early on to spark their interest.
By increasing this interest, the student organizers of the NorCal Festival hope to help open the door to all young people, but especially young women and students of color; according to the International Journal of STEM Education, those groups are underrepresented in many STEM fields.
Kim Le, Tokay High School student and senior co-president of the NorCal Science Festival, first got involved during her junior year when she joined the planning committee as junior co-president and chair of advertising and marketing.
Le loves studying all fields of science, especially chemistry and physics, and plans to major in chemistry when she goes to university. Science Olympiad is one of her favorite hobbies.
“After attending the festival in previous years, I decided that I wanted to work with everything and everyone that brings this amazing opportunity to the community,” she said.
The student organizers say that a special part of this year’s festival includes two sessions of three different career panels, aimed at high school students. The first session will be held from 3:05 to 3:40 p.m., and the other from 3:50 to 4:25 p.m.
“We will have an online quiz that people can take during these sessions that lets them know what their skills are and breaks them up into groups such as maker, director, and processor,” Starr said.
World of Wonders Science Museum will be present and doing what they do best: facilitating multiple hands-on activity stations and a chemistry magic show. The WOW Museum partners with community organizations in the region to promote interest in STEM and serve as a popular field trip destination for schools.
If you like flying paper airplanes, you can’t miss John Collins, the Paper Airplane Guy. For those who may not know him, his YouTube videos explain how to fold and fly high-performance paper airplanes and have more than 20 million views.
In 2012, Collins broke the Guinness World Record flight for “longest indoor distance flown by a paper airplane.” It flew for a distance of 226 feet and 10 inches (almost a football field in length).
The planning committee is also excited to showcase computer coding sessions led by Ninja Pandas, robotics battles, Legos, natural resource conservation activities, Hour of Code, Snap Circuits, Ozobots, paper rocket building, solar energy activities, and many more hands-on activities.
Starr added that robotics teams from Tokay, Tracy and Jim Elliot will be in attendance as well.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit various classrooms across campus to speak with STEM professionals such as engineers and doctors.
“I look forward to the energy of the event. Watching the sheer joy and excitement on the faces of the festival-goers of all ages makes the hard work worth it year after year,” Starr said.
Starr added that the festival has added several new programs and exhibits this year including a tree planting demonstration by Tree Lodi.
“We will also have an expansion of our robotics demos,” Starr said.
This year the science festival will also include a large solar panel exhibit that highlights solar usage and alternative renewable energy sources.
Le says there is no one part that she is looking forward to, but that she just really wants to see the festival grow from previous years.
“Every year I love meeting new people who may have never attended the festival or revisit with people I’ve met before,” she says.
News-Sentinel reporter Oula Miqbel contributed to this report.
IF YOU GO
Where: Tokay High School, 1111 W Century Blvd, Lodi
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 29
What: Enjoy hands-on science activities, career panels, robotics battles, a Chemistry Magic Show and more.
More information: Follow updates on Instagram: @norcalsciencefestival.