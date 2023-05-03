County supervisors honor Lodi, Woodbridge fire chiefs for their actions during winter storms

Lodi Fire Chief Ken Johnson was honored by San Joaquin County supervisors for his efforts to keep citizens safe during storms this past winter.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Two fire chiefs who serve the Lodi area were honored by the county this week for their efforts in keeping residents safe during this year’s winter storms.

Lodi Fire Department Chief Ken Johnson and Woodbridge Fire District Chief Darin Downey received proclamations from the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning.