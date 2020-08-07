- 12,303* (see note below) total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 211 deaths. 184 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 69 in intensive care. 11,199 are considered "recovered" (see note below).
- 10,795* total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 161 deaths. 250 patients are currently hospitalized, including 81 in intensive care. 8,631 have "likely recovered."
- 136 cases in Calaveras County, with 1 death. 106 have recovered.
- 162 cases in Amador County, with 2 deaths. 109 have been released from isolation. 9 are currently hospitalized. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 9,408* cases in Stanislaus County, with 151 deaths. 8,683 have recovered.
- 12,791* cases in Alameda County, with 204 deaths.
- 8,760* cases in Contra Costa County, with 136 deaths. 89 are currently hospitalized.
- 538,416 total cases in California, with 10,011 deaths.
- 4,926,063 cases in the United States, with 160,980 deaths. 1,623,870 have recovered.
- 19,266,406 cases worldwide, with 718,425 deaths. 11,671,253 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.
* Note: Cases are underreported. Due to technical issues with the State of California’s reporting system, case data from July 27 and later is severely delayed; an unknown number of current cases in San Joaquin County and many other counties throughout the state have not yet been included in the official count. Data regarding deaths and hospitalizations has not been affected. Counties will not be moved onto or off of the watchlist until the technical issues have been resolved.
San Joaquin County has changed the definition of “recovered” to include: symptomatic — at least 14 days have passed since symptoms first appeared; asymptomatic — at least 14 days since first positive COVID-19 test. Patients who are still hospitalized are not being counted as “recovered.” It is possible that patients with continuing symptoms who are not hospitalized are being counted among the “recovered.”