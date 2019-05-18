LODI — Lodi Unified School District will host a parent information night at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lois E. Borchardt Elementary School, 375 Culbertson Drive, Lodi.
The meeting will cover Senate Bill 48, which amended the California Education Code to require school districts to include members of various ethnic groups, sexual orientations and gender identities when teaching about history and social science.
— John Bays
Give input on Hale Park at Wednesday workshop
LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will host the first Dream Big concept workshop for Hale Park at the park on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The parks department is keen on hearing what the community would like to see added to the park so that it can serve the community better.
For more information or updates about workshop, dates follow the parks department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LodiParks/
— Oula Miqbel
Galt member sought for mosquito control board
GALT — Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District is in need of one resident to represent Galt. A Board of Trustees governs the district, each representing one of the incorporated cities or one of the counties within the district’s boundaries.
A City Council or the County Board of Supervisors appoints each trustee.
The goal of the district is to protect public health and welfare from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes.
The appointed trustee will serve a two-year term ending Dec. 2020. The district meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in Elk Grove.
Applications are being accepted through Thursday, May 30 at 5 p.m. An application can be found at www.ci. galt.ca.us or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 209-366-7130.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt Farmers and Merchants Bank project gets approval
GALT — The proposed Farmers and Merchants Bank that will be built on C Street block in Galt received a design review approval for a complete exterior redesign to update the building façade and to accommodate a Starbucks drive-through coffee shop.
Farmers and Merchants Bank will retain 3,532 square feet of the 5,642 square foot building.
The Starbucks, located on the east side of the building, will encompass 2,110 square feet.
The site will be modified to include two drive-thru lanes with Starbucks occupying the inside lane.
Other site improvements include new landscaping, a new trash enclosure, and outdoor seating area for Starbucks. Interior improvements call for a modernization of Farmers and Merchants Bank and tenant improvement for Starbucks.
The next steps for Farmers and Merchants Bank will be a submittal of a building permit for construction.
— Oula Miqbel