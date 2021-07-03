With California’s economy reopened and businesses begin to recover from a dismal 2020, the Lodi Chamber of Commerce is hosting one of its biggest hiring events in recent years this month.
The 6th Annual Lodi Chamber Job Fair is July 13 at Hutchins Street Square’s Kirst Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with some 20 local employers and five employment agencies on-hand offering a variety of positions.
“Our chamber membership is made up of quite a few large employers in town, and small businesses are all suffering right now due to a lack of people wanting to get good jobs,” Chamber CEO and President Pat Patrick said. “We’re trying to make (the event) appeal to more people by bringing (employers) all together in one spot, along with the top five employment agencies in our area, that each have hundreds of jobs for their clients.”
Jobs that will be available and offered during the event range from entry level to management positions, tech-positions to machine operators, customer service professionals to quality control technicians.
Local employers include Tiger Lines, a long-time Lodi-based trucking company which will be looking for drivers; Pacific Coast Producers, which is offering incentives and packages at all skill levels in positions such as warehouse workers, machine operators and mechanics; Woodbridge Golf & Country Club, which will be looking for various positions from its new sports complex to the dining department’s gourmet kitchen and banquet service; and Cepheid, a company which has out-paced every business in Lodi in terms of job growth and has recently increased starting salaries and other attractive incentives.
The City of Lodi is looking for people in the Electric Utility and Public Safety departments, as well as in water, streets and finance.
Other businesses to be looking for recruits include the Trinchero Family Estates winery, label producer LustreCal, dessert specialists Rich Products, communications company CCT, California Waste Recovery Systems, and Kubota Tractor.
Harrah’s in Ione and Chicken Ranch Casino in Jamestown will both be offering different positions from floor games, guest services to office positions and hospitality.
The five employment agencies on hand will be Hedy Holmes, Premier Staffing, Express Employment Professionals, Labor Maxx and ProLogistix Select Staffing.
“All these agencies have dozens of businesses who are all in the same boat,” Patrick said. “Up until now, there have not been enough people looking for jobs, and the primary reason has been the money from the federal and state government they’ve been receiving. Now that’s drying up, so more people should be looking for work.”
The California Employment Development Department recently announced that those collecting unemployment must now verify they are actively seeking work on a weekly basis, and scheduling the job fair in July was perfect timing.
According to the EDD, the unemployment rate in San Joaquin County was 8.3% in May, down from 8.9% in April and 15.8% at the height of the pandemic last year.
Jobs filled in May were at 267,100, up from 259,800 in April. The financial industry was the only sector to see job losses in May, laying off 100 people.
Many sectors saw small employment increases in May, the largest being 5,000 in the farm industry.
The education and health services sector saw 700 new jobs added, and leisure and hospitality, as well as manufacturing, saw 600 new jobs. There was a total of 7,300 new jobs across the county in May.
Lodi was reported to have a labor force of 30,200 with 2,200 residents unemployed for a 7.2% jobless rate, the third highest in the county among incorporated cities behind Stockton and Manteca.
Stockton’s unemployment rate was 9.7%, while Manteca’s was 7.3%. Countywide, a total of 27,900 were unemployed in May, according to the EDD.
If you can’t wait for July 13 to find a job, the Sacramento River Cats will be hosting their annual job fair on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park from 1-3 p.m.
The River Cats are looking to fill more than 100 seasonal positions available for the current baseball season and other Sutter Health Park events. Available positions include concessions attendants, dishwashers, prep cooks, line cooks, and warehouse clerks.
Interested applicants must submit an online application prior to attending the job fair by visiting www.rivercats.com/employment. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age with a valid work permit. For positions that serve alcohol, applicants must be at least 21 years old.
Job fair participants will receive two free tickets to a future River Cats game.
Once hired, employee benefits include complimentary River Cats tickets, food discounts, and potential bonuses based on positions.
For more information, visit 916-376-4722 or email humanresources@rivercats.com.
Sacramento County’s unemployment rate was 6.8% in May, with 47,900 out of work. In Galt, the jobless rate was 7.4%, with 800 out of work.