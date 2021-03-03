Passengers walk away from rough landing east of Lodi

Two passengers aboard a Cessna 152 airplane walked away from a hard landing in an orchard east of Lodi on Wednesday afternoon.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple calls about a plane crash in the 16000 block of North Fox Road — close to Highway 88 — shortly after 1230 p.m.
The Sheriff’s office said the plane had taken off from the Lodi Airport Wednesday morning for training.
The plane was reportedly on its way to Linden when at about 3,000 feet it experienced mechanical issues and the pilot was forced into a hard landing. The plane appears to have suffered some damage to its wings and tail.
The investigation into the landing is ongoing.
A local pilot told the News-Sentinel he was informed by an official at the Lodi Airport that the owner of the plane and an instructor from CFI Academy — a certified flight instruction academy located on the west end of the airport — were training when the engine of the plane “totally quit after blowing a rod and they had to go down where they were.”
“Whenever you have engine failure you look for a smooth place for an emergency landing such as a road,” the pilot said, adding “sometimes roads have cars on them and you look elsewhere.”
The pilot also noted that a Cessna 152, a two-seat airplane, is an entry level airplane often used for training purposes.