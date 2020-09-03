Although the Lodi City Council ultimately did not discuss a final location for the tiny homes project Wednesday night, several residents were allowed to air their concerns with the proposal that would site housing for the homeless at Chapman Field.
City of Lodi staff pulled the tiny homes project from the council agenda three hours prior to Wednesday’s meeting, stating on social media that additional study of the proposal would be conducted before presenting it to city leaders.
“We had some technical failure with the public participation process at the parks and recreation meeting (Tuesday) night,” Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said. “We will have to redo that meeting, and that means we can’t move forward with (the tiny homes proposal) tonight.”
Despite its removal from Wednesday’s agenda, Lodians were allowed to speak to the tiny homes project during public comment.
Those opposed to the project said it was unfair use a portion of Chapman Field for the homes, as it is used by youth sports leagues and adults alike throughout the year.
Tokay High School student Annika Hauschildt said she had played at Chapman Field both as a youngster and as a member of the Tigers softball team. She said placing the tiny homes at the field would only decrease the number of playing fields for Lodi children.
“The field is for the kids, and it has sentimental value, especially for those who have played there,” she said. “I understand the city is trying to get people out of the current situations they are in, but other locations should be considered, as this is not the right place for the project.”
Bonnie Wissenbach said the city should take the safety of children who attend nearby Lawrence Elementary School into consideration.
“Children have to walk to and from school,” she said. “There are a number of homeless who expose themselves to children, according to police reports put in the newspaper. The city should return the grant money for the project if another location can’t be found.”
In December of 2018, the San Joaquin Continuum of Care awarded the city $1.25 million in Homeless Emergency Aid Program grant funding for the tiny home permanent supportive housing project. The city accepted the award the following May.
Earlier this week, Schwabauer told the News-Sentinel the city had to spend the HEAP grant funding within the next few months. If a location isn’t found, the city loses the funding, he said.
Many residents suggested other parks in the city as potential locations, or putting the tiny homes near the low-income housing recently built near the Target off Tienda Drive.
The city had proposed building five tiny homes on a portion of Chapman Field, on the corner of Stockton Street and Lawrence Avenue, with the expansion capacity of eight units.
The housing is supposed to help homeless residents transition from emergency shelters, motel voucher and other transitional housing programs into long-term, affordable housing, so they can continue their progress toward stable and independent living.
Tenants would be referred by the Salvation Army, Lodi House and the Women’s Center, as well as the Housing Authority of the County of San Joaquin, and would sign lease agreements that include appropriate maintenance of each unit.
While the city would acquire or provide the land for the project, the Housing Authority will own and manage the homes, similar to its other properties.
Natalie Bowman, founder of the nonprofit organization Partners in Cooperation and a candidate for city council, asked city officials and other public speakers where the homes could be placed, if the project was not built at Chapman Field.
She was one of the only residents who supported the project’s proposed location, as previous sites were determined to have too many environmental issues.
“The location is already full of unhoused folks,” she said. “It’s already an area people stay away from. Regardless how you feel about the homeless, we have to ask ourselves, what are our other options? They’ve all been exhausted by stakeholders and city staff.”
While many opposed to the project felt the tiny homes would only attract more homeless individuals to Lodi, Mayor Doug Kuehne said a stipulation in the project makes it clear that the homes would not be available to anyone off the street.
“This is for graduates from programs designed for people just trying to get their lives together,” he said. “We’re trying to give a hand up, not a hand out. These will be people you’ll most likely eventually be neighbors with. We’re simply trying to help people who, at the moment, can’t help themselves.”
Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce said while she understands the project would help those in transition, the real issue was with using a public space that has been used by youth sports organizations for decades.
“This will not take one single homeless person off the streets, and Lodi has no control over who will live in those homes,” she said. “We could get someone from Stockton or another city in the county. The issue here though, is you’re taking away a sports field, open space to accommodate space to transitional housing. Let’s not lose sight of that.”
The tiny homes project will be brought to the council at a future meeting after more study and community outreach, staff said.