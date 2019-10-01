LODI — Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services announced the Lodi Lake playground is closed today, as staff repair the swing bays on the playground. Park staff estimate the playground will be closed for one week.
— Oula Miqbel
Annual Peace Walk to be in Lodi on Saturday
LODI — The Breakthrough Project for Social Justice will host its annual Peace Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5 at All Veterans Plaza, 307 W. Pine St., Lodi.
The Peace Walk encourages Lodi citizens to build friendships and community relationships across various cultural, religious, and social backgrounds. Residents will walk through portions of Downtown Lodi towards Blakely Park, taking part in the baton pass that allows participants to engage in dialogue with people they have not met. Following the walk, members of the community will perform songs, dances and poetry.
Refreshments and snacks will be provided after cultural presentations. Buses will be available to return participants to All Veterans Plaza after the event.
For more information, visit www.facebook. com/LodiPeaceWalk.
— Oula Miqbel
Know Your Rights Workshop to be soon
STOCKTON — The Cultural Awareness Program at San Joaquin Delta College will host a Know Your Rights Workshop at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 inside Holt 317 at 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
Attendees will learn about the resources available to them from Lodi immigration attorney Bianca Dueñas of the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation. Dueñas will also discuss the campus resources available to DACA students. The workshop is free.
For more information, visit www.deltacollege. edu/event/know-your-rights-workshop or contact the Delta College Office of Student Equity and Diversity.
— Oula Miqbel
Retired EBMUD planner earns stewardship award
LODI — The 2019 Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award will be presented to Rick Leong at the annual October EBMUD Pardee BBQ.
The Frank R. Beeler Watershed Stewardship Award is presented annually to acknowledge and recognize an individual or organization within the Lower Mokelumne River watershed that has shown outstanding leadership, responsibility, or activism in the promotion of sound and innovative natural resource stewardship practices that help sustain the environment and enhance productivity and profitability in the Mokelumne River watershed.
Before his retirement from EBMUD, Rick Leong served as an instrumental long-time member of the San Joaquin County Resource Conservation District’s Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Committee, contributing to its User’s Guide.
Leong was also instrumental in helping the City of Lodi receive funding for its Watershed Education Program by connecting the younger, urban generations to the watershed through study trips and the Storm Drain Detective citizen monitoring program. His regular attendance at monthly stewardship meetings helped coalesce local stakeholders, who together built a foundation of work on which others can carry on the mission of helping protect the Lower Mokelumne River watershed.
— Wes Bowers