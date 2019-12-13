City staff is expected to provide the Lodi City Council with options regarding the fate of historic Zupo Field following an arson fire in September that destroyed the main grandstand and press box.
“We are planning to go before the council with options in January or February to know the direction the council would like to move forward in,” City Manager Steve Schwabauer said on Thursday.
Once presented with insurance quotes the council will decide whether to take a lesser buyout or receive a larger sum of money that would go toward rebuilding the stadium.
Lodi Fire Department crews responded to the fire at Zupo Field just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 and found the main grandstand, press box and office engulfed in flames. In late October, the Lodi Police Department announced that two young boys caught on surveillance camera leaving the scene of the fire were cited for arson.
Zupo Field was built in 1924. Since it did not meet current Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, if the city rebuilds the stadium, the new construction will have to meet ADA design standards.
Following the fire, several local businesses held fundraisers to assist with the rebuild.
On Oct. 4, Five Window Beer Co. donated $1 from every pint of beer sold toward the renovation of the field, with Cal-Waste Recovery Systems offering to match every dollar raised.
“Anyone who raised money to assist with renovation costs was encouraged to donate it to the Lodi Community Foundation, because we cannot create a deliberate fund for a project,” Schwabauer said. “We have in the past under certain circumstances, but we didn’t want to make a promise to the community we cannot keep.”
There is the possibility that the city council could choose not to rebuild, which is why city is not giving any assurances about a new stadium, he said.
If the council votes against renovating the field, the city and the Lodi Unified School District — the field’s primary user — would need to revisit their existing joint-use agreement, Schwabauer added.
“Under our current agreement, the district does not pay to use the field in a direct sense. We have an agreement that allows them to use our facilities and allows us to use theirs,” he said.
Rebuilding the stadium and not generating enough revenue to maintain it is a concern for the city, he said.
“The city does not use Zupo for city events. As it stands, its major users are private rentals and the school district,” he said.