Emergency Food Bank names new leader

Mary Ann Lucero has been named the new CEO at the Emergency Food Bank of Stockton/San Joaquin, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced on Thursday.
Lucero, whose first day at the Food Bank was May 13, has 12 years of statewide nonprofit and program management experience. She previously served as the executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Utah where her position encompassed everything from strategic program planning, public relations, system-wide collaboration, fundraising, extensive project management, legislative program policy creation and community engagement.
“I believe that under Mary’s leadership, the Emergency Food Bank will begin to realize its true potential as a partner engaged in the difficult but rewarding work of serving those in our community who need a hand up,” said Susanne St. Clair, chair of the board of directors.
Lucero holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Weber State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Southern Utah University.
When asked why she sought out the Food Bank CEO position, Lucero replied “I want to lead an agency that assists as many historically underserved populations as possible.”
Gillian Murphy, who had served as interim CEO of the food bank since last October, said that Lucero is the perfect person for the position.
“Mary has the heart, talent, and commitment to take the food bank to the next level,” Murphy said.
Incoming board chair Steve Morales looks forward to Lucero carrying out the food bank’s mission.
“With Mary’s guidance, the food bank will continue its passion for the service we provide, and compassion for those we serve. It’s a true honor to serve those in need in our community and Mary brings that same desire.”
The food bank has witnessed high turnover in its leadership position in recent years.
After Rebecca Knodt resigned in 2014, former Stockton Police Chief Wayne Hose served on an interim basis for four months before Mario Supnet was hired in September of 2014. Supnet was fired in May of 2016. Former Stockton Fire Deputy Chief Ray Call served as interim until Michael Donaghy was hired in June 2016.
Donaghy served in the position until his tragic death in January of 2018. Donaghy’s body was found near a rental property he owned in Stockton and a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested in Donaghy’s slaying.
Call once again served in an interim role until Rick Brewer was hired in April of 2018, only to be dismissed five months into the job.