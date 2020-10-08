LODI — An early afternoon fire at Habañero Hots has forced the restaurant to close until further notice, staff said on social media Wednesday.
Described as a minor kitchen fire, the restaurant, located at 1024 E. Victor Road, said it would be closed until further notice. The fire began just before 1 p.m., according to social media reports.
The restaurant said all employees and customers were evacuated safely.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Police Department awarded OTS grant
LODI — The California Office of Traffic Safety recently awarded the Lodi Police Department a $112,500 grant to help officers reduce injuries and deaths on city streets.
The one-year grant runs through Sept. 30, 2021, and will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:
- Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
- Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
- Patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.
- Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.
- Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
- Collaborative efforts with neighboring agencies on traffic safety priorities.
- Officer training and recertification for Standard Field Sobriety Tests, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.
— Wes Bowers
Mosquito district to spray in rural west Lodi today
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct aerial spraying in rural west Lodi, as well as the Delta islands west of Lodi.
Aerial spraying for adult mosquito control using Dibrom is scheduled between 6:45 and 9 p.m. today in rural west Lodi, in the area bound by Highway 12 south to Telephone Cut, between Interstate-5 and three miles west of I-5.
Aerial spraying will also be conducted on portions of Staten Island, Brack Tract, Canal Ranch Tract and Terminous Tract west of Lodi at the same time today.
If weather prevents the spraying, it will be rescheduled for the same time on Friday.
For more information or to view the full spraying schedule or map, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
Court launches new online dispute resolution system
STOCKTON — This week, the San Joaquin County Superior Court launched a new Online Dispute Resolution system that offers the public the ability to resolve their traffic infraction citation without physically visiting the courthouse.
This platform not only provides convenience and easier access for all involved, but it can also lower costs to litigants who would otherwise need to take time off from work and find childcare to appear in court.
Online services include the ability to submit proof of corrections, request a review of their citation, contest their citation, request an extension for their fees and fines, and request a one-time extension of their scheduled hearing date.
For more information, visit www.sjcourts.org/online-services/online-dispute-resolution.
— Wes Bowers