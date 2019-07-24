The San Joaquin County Mexican-American Hall of Fame will induct six new members during a banquet ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Stockton Golf and Country Club.
This 2019 Inductees are Mary Hope Lopez Adame for health, Cassandra A. Hernandez for education, Maximiliano Beas for business, Susan Talamantes Eggman for politics, Frank Garcia for religion, and Kathleen A. Garcia for community service.
Since the establishment of the hall in 1989, 151 individuals who have made significant and extraordinary contributions to the advancement of Hispanics in San Joaquin County have been inducted for their dedication and service.
The Class of 2019 includes:
Maximilian Beas
Beas was born Jan. 20, 1985 to parents Humberto and Victalina Beas in Stockton. He has been married to his wife Karla Beas for 13 years. They are the proud parents to three children Kaylee, Jasmine and Maximiliano II.
Maximiliano and his family are the owners of Beas Auto Sales Corporation, a used corporate dealership located in Stockton. Since the age of 13 years old, he and his two brothers have been involved in the family used car business. Together, they have built a business that continues to flourish today.
Maximiliano started his involvement in community and business organizations at an early age by assisting his father with setting up the Amigos de FunFE (Fundación Fe y Esperanza), a foundation that serves the needy with housing, food, medicine and education. He served as a former member and president of the Stockton business organization Comerciantes Unidos, and is presently the founder and president of the Business Alliance of San Joaquin County.
He volunteers his time conducting workshops on how to start and manage a business. He also partners with San Joaquin County businesses to sponsor financial scholarships for students who are entering college or trade school and conducts workshops for parents to help guide their students in applying for college and/or scholarships.
Mary Hope Lopez Adame
Adame was born in Crystal City, Texas on Oct. 1, 1946 to Richard and Rachel Lopez. She and her family migrated to Stockton in 1951 to join her father’s siblings, consisting of three brothers and three sisters along with their spouses and children. Mary’s family was a migrant family following the crops to make a living. She is married to Tino Adame, a Purple Heart recipient with the Marines, and they have been married for 49 years.
Adame graduated from St. Mary’s High School and obtained a nursing degree from San Joaquin Delta College. She holds a bachelor’s degree from CSU Stanislaus and a master’s degree in nursing from CSU Sacramento.
Adame’s passion and commitment focuses on providing care for underrepresented people, veterans and farm workers. She meets with farm workers often to educate them about their exposure to dangerous chemicals and pesticides that cause serious medical issues. She has assisted as a bilingual nurse at the St. Linus’ Farm Workers Health Clinic, the San Joaquin Valley Health Center, Migrant Medical Care Program, and Su Salud focusing on disease prevention and restorative measures.
During her 60 years of community volunteering, Adame has received numerous awards, including an American Legion award for advocating on behalf of veterans, the Mexican Heritage Adelita Award, and the Susan B. Anthony Award.
Susan Eggman
Born in Castro Valley, Eggman grew up on her family’s small almond orchard and apiary in Turlock. It was a farm-to-market family business with Eggman’s father and brother tending the orchard and hives, her mother keeping the books, and later her partner, Renee Hall, bottling and selling the honey at markets in San Francisco. Continuing through three generations of growing and beekeeping in California’s Central Valley, the operation ultimately grew to over 40 acres of almonds and 2,000 beehives.
Eggman joined the Army out of high school and served four years as a medic. After her service, she attended California State University, Stanislaus, where she completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work. She worked as a mental health provider and a medical social worker before completing a doctorate’s degree at Portland State University. A lifelong learner, Eggman passed the licensed clinical social worker examination shortly after being elected to the California Assembly. An associate professor of social work at California State University, Sacramento, Eggman has taken a leave of absence to serve in the Assembly, where she has served since 2012.
During her tenure in the Assembly, Eggman has championed the cause of establishing a California State University in Stockton. In addition, she has successfully authored legislation to support the rights of undocumented residents who are victims of crimes; legislation to increase diversion programs as an alternative to incarceration for minor drug crimes; and authored the law that established the Multifamily Affordable Housing Solar Roofs Program which will invest up to $1 billion over 10 years to install solar roofs and provide electricity bill savings to residents of multi-family housing units in disadvantaged communities.
Frank Garcia
Garcia, who was born in Tracy on Jan. 18, 1957 to Frank Garcia, Sr. and Guadalupe Morelos Garcia, is being honored posthumously. The Garcia family lived in Tracy for 59 years. Garcia passed away Dec. 21, 2016 after a battle with colon cancer. He left behind his wife Rachel of 29 years and three daughters Andrea, Michelle, and Melissa. He graduated from Tracy High School in 1975 and joined the Tracy Fire Department as a firefighter. He later enlisted in the Navy and served four years with an honorable discharge in 1979.
Garcia retired after 33 years of membership in the Teamsters Union 61. Later in his life, he attended San Joaquin Delta College under the Veterans Retraining Assistance Program studying sociology and performing arts. He was active in his church and community not only as a helper to the needy but by providing a helping hand to friends, family and strangers in Tracy. He volunteered at the California Youth Authority speaking to incarcerated youth, preaching to them about life mistakes and reminding them that they can change their lives. He also mentored young people in the St. Bernard Warriors of Christ program.
Kathleen A. Garcia
Garcia was born in Vining, Minn. She is a mother of eight children which include four sons and four daughters, and has 16 grandchildren. Born and raised in Minnesota, she received her degree in business administration and continues to take educational courses. After college, Garcia moved to Los Angeles and worked for Delta Lines trucking company. Later, she married and moved to Stockton where she has lived the past 42 years.
Upon moving to Stockton, Garcia became involved in local community affairs. One of her first community engagements was with the Garden Acres Community Center where she organized the annual Christmas toy giveaway for needy children. Soon after, she started volunteering with the East Side Fire Department. Because of her strong support of the department, Garcia has been elected board president numerous times.
Garcia is also involved with her Neighborhood Watch Program serving as captain for over 29 years. She also volunteers in several city organizations/agencies that include CAB, Juvenile Justice, Camp Counselor, Asparagus Festival, Kennedy Games, Foster Families, Kats Closet and the Rotary Read-In.
In 2011, Garcia was elected to the Stockton Unified School District Board of Trustees, Area 3, where she presently serves.
Cassandra A. Hernandez
Hernandez was born in San Francisco, where she earned her bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University. She moved to Stockton in 2000 and started working at San Joaquin Delta College in 2006. She was appointed Director of the Math, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) program in 2010.
MESA is a program for first-generation students interested in the math, engineering and science disciplines. The program supports students pursuing careers that require a science and math background.
Hernandez volunteers her time taking students to science conferences and field trips and also serves as an advisor to various clubs on campus.
Hernandez teaches life management skills at Delta which demonstrate to students the importance of being on time and respect for other students, professors, and authorities, and working as a productive citizen of the community.