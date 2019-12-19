At just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, John Diaz and his mother Angelica came out of the cold into Inspire Coffee carrying two enormous bags full of dozens of toys.
The pair weren’t there for coffee. They were there to deliver the toys to a donation box at Inspire’s counter, where they’d stop briefly before being gifted to children around the Lodi community.
The toys were collected by the Diaz family, who own Diaz Farm Labor based in Lodi; another haul will be donated in Modesto.
Lance and Laurie Coffman, who own Inspire Coffee, were grateful for the donations. They have a list of families in need who are hoping for a few gifts to put under the tree this year.
Inspire Coffee will be collecting toys until Monday, Dec. 23.