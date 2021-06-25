San Joaquin Delta College will completely reopen in the fall, but its employees and students who want to work and attend class on campus must be completely vaccinated.
The college’s Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to mandate vaccinations for all employees and students on campus during its Tuesday night meeting.
The vote was part of the board’s enrollment update and return to campus plan presentation.
Board member Elizabeth Blanchard abstained from the vote, and board member and student representative Lance Elliott, Jr. dissented, stating the college’s student population was under-represented during reopening discussions and was not given enough time to comment on the issue.
Elliott suggested tabling a vote until students were allowed to comment publicly.
“I would like the board to consider the amount of under-represented communities which have not been successful in all online courses,” he said. “We see there’s a population of possible students and/or current students that do not learn well with online courses and are averse to getting the vaccine. I do not think that mandating a vaccine, which is not approved by the FDA and is under approval under emergency guidance, is wise, considering the amount of influence that has on the ability of our community to become educated about topics just like this.”
Initially, the college’s Return to Campus subcommittee and Emergency Response Team recommended mandating vaccinations for all employees once vaccines were approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Employees subject to medical and religious exemptions would not be required.
The RTC and ERT did not recommend mandatory vaccinations for students.
Delta College staff said it was initially recommended only employees be vaccinated in order to have a higher level of confidence and safety among staff, while it was determined that many students had barriers to accessing the vaccine.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, board clerk Robin Sadberry read a letter from Delta professor Phil Rady, who urged trustees to approve vaccine mandates.
In his letter, Rady said he will be 67 years old next spring and was uncomfortable being back in a classroom with a group of unvaccinated students until there was more certainty that is was safe to return.
“My wife and I were extremely cautious during the pandemic, not even entering a grocery store for 13 months until we received the vaccine,” he wrote. “I don’t want to make all of that caution a wasted effort by being exposed to large numbers of people, who choose not to be vaccinated because they believe some wacky conspiracy theory espoused on the Internet.”
Rady claimed that 80% of the Delta faculty were vaccinated, and two-thirds of them supported mandatory vaccinations for both students and staff.
More COVID-19 variants were appearing in largely-populated areas of the world, he said, and would most likely continue to appear around the world.
“Not requiring vaccinations put both staff and students at significant risk,” he said.
Board member Theresa Brown agreed with Elliott early on in the discussion, and said the item should have been listed in the agenda’s non-consent section of the meeting, where the board typically discusses topics and takes appropriate action.
“The public may not have had sufficient notice that it was going to be voted on tonight, and so there was not enough proper allowance for public comment,” she said. “Following the Brown Act, we have to be transparent and I’m not sure this one passes the transparency test. If you want to vote on this, you could schedule a special meeting. I would rather err on the side of caution and transparency and the fact that the public has the right to comment.”
But board member Janet Rivera said reopening in the fall, the possibility of mandated vaccinations for the Delta community, and a final vote on the matter had all been discussed at the last board meeting two weeks ago.
She added other community colleges have mandated vaccinations for both staff and students, and they have been successful at not only retaining students, but attracting new ones.
“Students want to come back to school. They have choices. They don’t want to be vaccinated, then they take online courses,” she said. “But everyone who steps on that campus, unless they have a medical reason, whatever the case may be, they need to be vaccinated. You’re putting other people at risk that have been vaccinated and then you have a group that’s in a high range of spreading it. That doesn’t make sense to me.”
Addressing Brown’s concerns, board president Charles Jennings, who represents Lodi and Galt, said Tuesday’s discussion was placed in the “Discussion Items and Action Items” section of the agenda, so the board was in compliance with the Brown Act.
He told Delta staff he leaned toward vaccine mandates for employees and students, stating there are ways the latter can be vaccinated without barriers.
“There are students who choose to not take it and are concerned about it, and are not willing to be vaccinated,” he said. “We are providing an opportunity for them to continue enrollment through an online course. We are providing an opportunity to provide the vaccine to students through the health center and many other places in the community. I was at a Safeway and there’s a big sign that says free vaccines. CVS is also providing free vaccines. If we need to do something that makes it possible for students to get the vaccine who might not be able to at this point, then I think we can entertain thought regarding that.”
Following the vote, the board said it would hold an emergency meeting Thursday evening to discuss masking requirements, social distancing, vaccine and masking requirements for visitors and temperature checks, among other reopening activities.