Man in critical condition after being struck by truck in Lodi

Police investigate after a man was struck by a truck on Central Avenue on Saturday night in Lodi.

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a truck on Saturday night in Lodi.

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Central Avenue, just north of Poplar Street, at around 8:30 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.