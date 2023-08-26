Man in critical condition after being struck by truck in Lodi

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a truck on Saturday night in Lodi.
Police responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of Central Avenue, just north of Poplar Street, at around 8:30 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
What appeared to be a Toyota Tacoma four-door truck had damage to the front end and the driver was being questioned by investigators at the scene. Various clothing items were scattered in front of and behind the truck, including a pair of shoes about 20 feet apart.
Donna Ramacciotti, who leaves on Poplar Street, said that after hearing the collision she came to the scene and witnessed neighbors attending to the injured man. The man was breathing but never moved, Ramacciotti said the neighbors told her.
This was the third time that someone was struck by a car in her neighborhood this summer, Ramacciotti said, adding that she recently spoke at a city council meeting about how dangerous the area is.
Drivers are constantly speeding and the area is also poorly lit, Ramacciotti said.
