STOCKTON — The sister of a man who claimed he was beaten by San Joaquin County Jail correctional officers wants the accused held accountable and charged with a crime.
Cielo Hernandez told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning that she never could have believed that someone close to her would have suffered an injustice at the hands of law enforcement officers.
Hernandez said Jacob Servin — her younger brother — endured physical pain, the fear of police and the fear of being left to die, which has now changed the lives of her family forever.
“Officers are trained to diffuse a situation in a non-violent way, but in this case, that is exactly what they didn’t do,” she said. “These officers beat my brother like he wasn’t a human being, while other officers watched what was going on and did nothing. The other officers ignored my brother’s cries for help, and didn’t stop their co-workers from inflicting pain.”
On Dec. 3, Servin posted on his Instagram account that three correctional officers at the county jail held him down, beat him, kicked him and choked him while yelling racist remarks while he was being booked earlier that morning. The post included photos of the 29-year-old Servin sitting in a chair with blood on his white pants and injuries to his face.
Stockton Police Department officers arrested Servin at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 2300 block of Grand Canal Boulevard on suspicion of being drunk in public. Servin was transported to the county jail, and Stockton police said he had no apparent visible injures at that time.
The Sheriff’s Office released a statement last Wednesday, saying Servin became non-compliant with officers during the booking process.
The statement said Servin grabbed a female officer, reached for her equipment, kicked another officer in the chest and tried to bite staff. Officers then had to use force to protect themselves and maintain safety in the jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office released video footage of Servin’s booking last Thursday, which appears to show him complying with officers before being escorted to a temporary holding cell just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 3.
During the video, three officers can be seen escorting him to the cell furthest away from the camera. Several officers can be seen coming to the cell’s door and observing what is going on inside. About half a dozen officers are seen exiting the cell and closing the door roughly 10 minutes after Servin was escorted inside.
At 2:23 a.m., Serving is escorted from the cell with blood on his pants and injuries to his face as he approaches the surveillance camera.
The Sheriff’s Office said there are no cameras in the temporary holding cell due to the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which requires correctional facilities to provide private areas for inmates to relieve themselves and disrobe without exposing themselves.
Servin was charged with five counts of battery on a custodial officer after the incident.
On Tuesday, Hernandez asked county supervisors where the compassion and empathy for her brother was during the incident.
“My heart is in pieces for my brother and others who have suffered injustices at the hands of these so-called officers of the law,” she said. “They committed assault with the intent to cause great bodily injury against my brother, and they should be charged for their crimes.”
Other county residents voiced their concern over the treatment Servin allegedly received at the jail.
Fernando Duarte asked supervisors to provide a transparent timeline of when the public will receive answers from the county.
“What happened to this gentleman is unfair, and we deserve answers sooner, rather than later,” he said. “We need a timeline from you as to when we’re going to get answers. We don’t want to drag this out three years or five years before we get a resolution to this injustice.”
Theresa Breakfield said while many are blaming the Sheriff’s Office for the incident, the responsibility falls on supervisors, as negotiations with the Deputy Sheriff’s Association had stalled for nearly a year before a new contract was approved last month.
“You took half the force off the streets,” she said. “You took half the force out of buildings. What did you think was going to happen when you did that? I am appalled, and I am so not supportive of you all right now because you really let the citizens down. And this is proof.”
Supervisor Kathy Miller, who represents District 2, said she had full confidence in the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident.
“I have every expectation of full transparency and full accountability being used to look into this issue,” she said. “I know an investigative protocol has been demanded. I want the public to know your voices have been heard and I’m willing to meet with you and listen to you.”
On Dec. 6, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar agreed to launch a protocol investigation into the incident at the request of Sheriff Pat Withrow. The District Attorney’s Office said the Sheriff’s Office and Stockton Police Department will assist with the investigation, which may take a few months to complete.
Supervisor Tom Patti, who represents District 3, said the board was “highly in-tune” with the incident and the circumstances surrounding it. He called for residents to be patient while the District Attorney, Sheriff’s Office and Stockton Police complete an investigation.
“Your emotions and concerns are all justified,” he said. “I understand there’s a call for action, but we cannot be premature in our decision process. We need to let all involved do their jobs accurately and fairly. Let justice run its course.”