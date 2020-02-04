LODI — Lodi Police Department detectives arrested 72-year-old Gregory Goodman of Lodi on suspicion of possession of child pornography Tuesday. Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and were led to a residence in the 1600 block of S. Church Street, police said.
Detectives served a search warrant and, during the investigation, discovered multiple images and videos of child pornography on Goodman’s computer, police said.
The Lodi Police Department encourages parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and report any suspicious encounters to law enforcement officials.
If you suspect a child is being exploited or trafficked call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com.
— Wes Bowers
Vendors can register online for Lodi fair
LODI — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce has launched their online portal for specialty vendors, and food sellers that want to participate at the Lodi Street Faire this May.
The street fair is held on the first Sunday of every May and October from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with vendors selling artwork, antiques, hand-crafted items, collectibles, food and more throughout 14 square blocks along School and Church streets.
The street fair pulls in shoppers from all over the county.
Vendors can sign up online at https://bit.ly/ 2Sj83JD.
— Oula Miqbel
Man in coat is not part of Woodbridge Fire
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire District firefighters and staff have warned the public to be on the lookout for an apparent less fortunate individual who has a Woodbridge Fire District old training structure coat.
This individual has no affiliation with the Woodbridge Fire District and has been seen wearing the protective coat around Woodbridge.
If anyone has info on the individual please call the Woodbridge Fire District or San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400, so the old gear can be returned to the WFD.
— Oula Miqbel
Women can get free self-defense classes
STOCKTON — New School Aikido will offer women two free self-
defense classes on Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the New School Aikido studio, 1267 N. Country Club Blvd., Stockton.
At the self-defense classes, women will learn how to defend themselves against common chokes, grabs, bear hugs, and other attacks often used by larger, stronger aggressors.
Real-life scenarios will be taught to attendees to prepare them for a real attack and the best methods and attacks for survival.
To reserve a spot for a self-defense class, call New School Aikido at 209-462-8600.
— Oula Miqbel