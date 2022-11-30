The newest, and perhaps final, election update has been posted to the county registrar of voters’ website.
The numbers may have changed very slightly, but the results haven’t.
As of Nov. 29, there remained a total of 1,372 unprocessed ballots countywide, including 1,269 provisional ballots and 103 “other” ballots.
The Registrar of Voters has until Dec. 8 to certify the election.
Few, if any, changes are expected between now and then.
The election certification will come the day after the Lodi City Council would normally reorganize and select a new mayor and mayor pro tem.
Accordingly, the city moved the ceremony to its second meeting of the month, Dec. 21. Newly-elected members to the council will also be sworn-in at the meeting.
This is at least the third time the certification date has forced the city council to reschedule its reorganization.
It also happened in the last two election cycles, according to city officials.
According to the latest tally, Steve Ding garnered 53% of the vote for country supervisor, District 4, beating out challenger Steve Colangelo of Escalon. Ding received 19,761 votes to Colangelo’s 17,522.
In the Lodi City Council race for District 2, Lisa Craig maintained her slim lead over closest challenger Summer Pennino. Craig collected 1,404 votes (36%); Pennino received 1,246 (32%); Sandra Vargas netted 753 (19%); and Hector Galvan got 394 votes (10%).
In District 3, Cameron Bregman received 1,778 votes (45%) to incumbent Doug Kuehne’s 1,317 (33%), and challenger Rita Mashni’s 821 (20%). Bregman, 21, is the youngest person to ever be elected to the Lodi City Council.
In the race for Lodi Unified School District board of trustees, District 3, Sherry Alexander walked away with the victory by a 2-to-1 margin over her challengers. Alexander received 48% of the vote (2,489), Katherine King, 23% (1,204), Erich Myers, 15% (819), and Samantha Osborne, 12.90% (668).
It was a similar story in the Lodi Unified District 4 race.
Courtney Porter received 4,875 votes, or 53% of the ballots cast. Jeremy Duncan garnered 3,458 votes (37%), and Mark Scrivens got 775 votes (8%).
Jeff Stroh won in District 5 by the largest margin, 60%, with a total of 3,055 votes. Challenger Diane Barth received 1,969 votes, or 39%.
There was, perhaps, a surprise in the race for governor.
Even though Governor Gavin Newsom easily won re-election with 59% of the statewide vote, he lost in San Joaquin County. Challenger Brian Dahle received 90,881 votes to Newsom’s 84,749.
In state ballot measures, county voters tracked the rest of the state on all of the propositions.
Proposition 1, (Constitutional right to reproductive freedom), won in the county with 58% approval. Prop. 26, concerning sports wagering on tribal lands, lost with almost 70% of the vote.
A similar measure, Prop. 27, online sports wagering outside tribal lands, was also defeated by county voters, 81% to 18%.
The “public school arts and music education funding” measure, Prop. 28, was approved by county voters with 61% of the vote.
However, county voters rejected Prop. 29, which sought to regulate kidney dialysis clinics, with 72% percent voting “no.”
Prop. 30, the proposal to raise a tax to fund wildfire programs, also failed in the county with 61% of ballots cast against it.
Finally, Prop. 31, which would prohibit the sale of some tobacco products, passed easily in the county, garnering 58% of the vote.
