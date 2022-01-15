When Lodi High boys basketball coach Matt Meyer agreed to team up with Go 4 The Goal to raise funds for pediatric cancer, he had no idea the issue was about to hit home for the program.
Two days after Meyer approached the team’s boosters club about the program, A.J. Moreno, the 5-year-old son of junior varsity coach Armando Moreno, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.
Months later, with surgery done and chemotherapy and radiation therapy still ongoing, A.J. is the center of attention for a month and a half of fundraising at Lodi High that will culminate in next Friday’s Lodi vs. Tokay rivalry game, which both schools are hoping for a gold-out among the 500 fans allowed in because of COVID restrictions.
Other teams at the school are wearing gold shoelaces during games next week (gold is the color for pediatric cancer), and the outpouring of love from the community has the Morenos overwhelmed.
“It’s to a level that I tell people all the time that there’s no words other than thank you,” Armando said. “We’re humbled by the love and the support, and it seems like every day there’s somebody reaching out.”
There’s been support from many different directions, from close to home, with A.J.’s grandparents taking care of his older brothers while he gets treatment, or his Reese Elementary School teacher, Susie Hennecke, coming twice a week to home school, to the broader community, with events at Lodi High, St. Anne’s, and Tokay High.
A family friend’s construction company, AM Stephens, even took over the family’s backyard to install a basketball court for the hoops-obsessed A.J.
“I think he made his first regulation hoop at 3 years old. All his older brothers play,” Armando said. “He goes to all their games, he sits on the bench with me. He’s the co-head coach, he totally embraces it.”
It was right before Halloween when Armando got a call from his wife, Christina.
“I was at the golf course, got a call from my wife that A.J. had some symptoms, and we needed to get him to the ER. He wasn’t feeling well,” Armando said. “We get him in there, they start checking vitals, labs, did some imaging. A.J.’s telling us he wants to go by Foster’s Freeze and get a milkshake after. That’s where we’re at, we’re like, ‘Sure Buddy, we’ll do that.’ ”
But things turned serious when the diagnosis came back — Wilm’s tumor, a common pediatric cancer. The milkshake went by the wayside in favor of an ambulance trip to UC Davis.
“We spent 12 consecutive days at UC Davis. They found a tumor roughly the size of a softball on his left kidney,” Armando said. “What they explained to us was they want to try and get the kidney out, more or less compromised.”
Surgery to remove the tumor was unsuccessful -- the cancer was spreading, causing lesions in A.J.’s lungs, making removal too risky. He started chemotherapy to reduce the cancer before another surgery could be performed, all the while handling it as well as a 5-year-old could be expected.
“I don’t know many grown men that want to be poked and prodded,” Armando said. “He just perseveres, and he’s very resilient, but he can also be very ornery and outspoken, and tells nurses and doctors no, we don’t need to do that.”
On Dec. 29, A.J. finally had surgery to remove his compromised kidney. His father said he’s bounced back incredibly quickly. He’s not out of the woods yet, with chemotherapy and radiation treatments still to go.
Through the journey, A.J.’s three brothers — Hayden, 18, who plays varsity ball at Lodi High, Conner, 16, a junior on the varsity squad, and Cade, 12, who plays CYO basketball at Millswood Middle School — have been a rock for him.
“They’ve been incredibly strong, and they go as he goes,” Armando said. “If A.J. has a rough day, they’re going to love him and support him. If he has a good day, well, a good day looks like teasing and playing video games.”
For Meyer, the varsity head coach, the ordeal has been heartbreaking, but has also brought the team closer together.
“It brought it all into perspective,” Meyer said. “We had a part of our own family that we were all in on. We’re all in this together, and this whole season is for A.J. We’re kind of fighting and playing for A.J.”
Early on in the process, Meyer told the two Moreno brothers on his team that if they need to take days off to be with their brother, they should do that. There has been the occasional practice or two, but they’ve continued to show up and play their roles on the team.
“People ask how Christina and I are doing, and things have kind of slowed down a little, but for my boys, nobody expects them to slow down in their school and their sports,” Armando said. “So for them to manage that on top of everything going on, it’s been impressive. I’m so proud of them.”
The majority of work with Go 4 The Goal has been done by Julie Schiess, the president of the Lodi High Boys Basketball Boosters and an EMT. Go 4 The Goal is a nationwide organization that raises money for cancer patients and their families. Money donated in A.J.’s name will go directly to UC Davis.
The online portal has been put together by three Lodi High seniors from the basketball team — Hayden Moreno, Madden Luiz and Kevin Dondero.
When Meyer brought the idea to Schiess, she immediately jumped at the chance.
“I know about eight kids at Lodi High who are pediatric cancer survivors,” Schiess said. “So many know someone, or have a family member.”
That is one of the main messages Armando wants people to take from the fundraiser: that A.J. is far from the only one affected. When A.J. was staying at UC Davis, the family met another patient from Lodi battling leukemia.
“We exchanged phone numbers, and I told him, whatever he needs, I’ll get for him,” Armando said. “We have such an abundance of love that we want to share it. So I look forward to that night, someone stepping up and saying we need help. I’m looking forward to meeting those people.”
He hopes others will reach out during the fundraiser and the gold-out game to say they need help as well. He wants to pay it forward.
“People have been pouring into us, and we want to pour into those who need help,” Armando said. “We’re blessed that we have health insurance, we have stability, but that’s not the case for everybody. We want to help those who don’t have the resources that we have. There are a lot of people, even in our town, that are having trouble, and they don’t know how to ask for help.”
As for A.J., Armando doesn’t know how he’ll react when the spotlight is on him. He said his son is outgoing, but can react when it comes to his situation.
“If he was in here right now, he’d be like, ‘stop talking about it.’ He’s just thinking, how do I be a kid today,” Armando said. “We’ve got this thing coming up on the 21st when Lodi plays Tokay. I’m not quite sure how he’ll respond. I won’t be surprised if he just tucks his head. But don’t believe for a second he’s not grafetul.”
To donate and see more about A.J. Moreno, visit tinyurl.com/2p9ske4d or www.caringbridge.org/visit/ajmoreno.