STOCKTON — The first case of COVID-19 in San Joaquin County was reported on March 10, 2020.
One year later, transmission of the virus remains widespread in the county, as Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer, on Tuesday reported 67,657 positive cases and 1,199 deaths since the pandemic began.
“I just wish the number of deaths would sink in for a moment as we reach a year since the pandemic began,” Park told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. “This week marks a year since the county saw its first COVID case. Now that it has been a year, it really makes me think of the lives affected by these numbers.”
The county’s first case of COVID-19 was found in a passenger on a Grand Princess cruise ship last year. The resident had been hospitalized, and county health officials declined to release further information at the time.
Since then, 64,996 residents have recovered from the virus, yet transmission in the county remains at the “widespread” level.
Park told supervisors Tuesday the county may move into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy next Tuesday, as its new COVID-19 case rate was 11.2 cases per 100,000 residents. The rate must be lower than 7 cases per 100,000 to advance to the next tier.
“I know lots of people looked at the 11.6 case rate we had last week and thought we might get to the red tier,” Park said. “And it’s reasonable to think that, given we had a steady decline over the last few weeks and other metrics met requirements for the red tier. But we just don’t move that fast when we get to the lower numbers.”
The county’s testing positivity rate was at 4.4% Tuesday, and its health equity rate was at 4.2%, which would qualify for the orange tier, Park said.
However, even if the new case rate metric had qualified for the red tier Tuesday, the county would have had to remain at less than 7 per 100,000 residents for two weeks in order for certain restrictions to be lifted.
Because the testing positivity and health equity rates already qualify for the orange tier, Park said the county has earned one week of credit from California Department of Health to advance.
So, if the new case rate falls below 7 by next Tuesday and the other two metrics remain in the orange tier, that would count as two weeks in the red tier and restrictions would be lifted, Park said.
In addition, if the new case rate qualifies for the red tier next week, but one of the other two metrics falls back into the red tier, the county would still be in the red tier and certain restrictions would be lifted.
A third possibility for the county would be if the state reaches its goal of distributing 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the underserved communities in all 58 counties by next Tuesday.
If that goal is met, the metric for new case rates would be changed from less than 7 per 100,000 residents to less than 10 per 100,000 residents, giving the county a shorter road to the next tier.
Park said the state is reporting that 1.82 million vaccine doses have been administered to underprivilged communities across the state.
In San Joaquin County, 160,013 doses have been administered, with more than 50,000 given to seniors. Park said that’s more than half the seniors in the county. More than 20,000 of the county’s seniors have already received their second dose as well, she said.
In Lodi. 15,441 doses have been administered, with 4,537 people receiving their second shot already, according to County Public Health data.
In Lodi’s 95240 ZIP Code, there have been 4,582 cases since last March and 131 deaths. There have been 1,904 cases in the city’s 95242 ZIP Code and 33 deaths.
Board vice chair Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi’s 4th supervisoral district, said he was frustrated that state health officials continue to move target metrics as more vaccines are distributed.
“It doesn’t give me, as an ordinary citizen, the confidence that (health officials) know what they’re doing,” he said. “I understand the health equity metric and I understand the lack of vaccinations, especially in our communities of color. But given the history of their relationship with the medical community, we can do everything we can to target those areas, but how do we explain to the state that those communities don’t want to get vaccinated?”
Park said she was part of the state’s discussion to change metrics and achieve a goal of 2 million vaccines distributed to underserved communities, adding it was her hope that it would make it easier for counties like San Joaquin to advance to the red tier.
“I understand it seems like the rules keep changing,” she said. “Unfortunately we have to tell people they have to hold on and be patient before we move on to the next tier.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the San Joaquin County Emergency Medical Services Agency reported that intensive care unit capacity fell below 100% for the first time since Nov. 18.
The agency reported that there were 88 patients being treated for COVID-19 in the county’s seven hospitals, with 31 of them admitted to an ICU.
Advenitst Health Lodi Memorial was treating 12 patients for COVID-19 Tuesday, with two in the ICU. Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which is operated by Adventist Health, was treating 10 COVID-19 patients, of which three were in the ICU.
San Joaquin County is one of 34 that remain in the purple tier this week, along with Sacramento, Amador, Merced and Stanislaus. There are now 20 counties in the red tier, including Calaveras, Alameda, and Santa Clara.
Plumas, Sierra and Mariposa counties are in the orange tier, while Alpine County is the lone area in the state’s least restrictive yellow tier.