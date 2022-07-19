The City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced Monday that installation of new turf at the Grape Bowl has been completed.
The project involved removing and replacing more than 90,000 square feet of synthetic turf, included inlaid soccer and football game line markings, as well as silica sand and a cork infill mixture.
Parks director Christina Jaromay said work also included drain rock and quarry replacement and grading, along with new field grooming equipment, painting of the existing football goals and replacement of drainage panels.
“Prior to this replacement project, the previous turf was installed in April of 2010,” she said. “Routine analysis of the existing field playability and safety requirements of the surface showed the turf had met its life span of 10-12 years.”
Lodi High football coach George Duenas said he is excited about the prospect of his teams playing on the new turf.
“Any time you get a brand new playing surface it’s pretty exciting,” Duenas said. “The old stuff was pretty beat up.”
He added the new surface will offer a bonus in player safety.
“The thing is, I did notice the newer stuff is softer when you land on it,” Duenas said. “I’m excited with the new stuff, because we won’t get beat up by the field as much. So it’s pretty exciting.”
Work began on May 9 and was completed on July 12, which Jaromay said was 11 days ahead of schedule.
Montreal-based Field Turf USA installed the turf under a $760,000 contract with the city.
“We are still waiting on the final price as we had to add a time and material change order to address raising existing utility concrete aprons on the south side-line areas,” Jaromay said.
Reservations for field use can be made after July 27. The Lodi Fire Department will be conducting a controlled burn on the nearby hillside that day, she said.
As of Monday, the first scheduled game at the Grape Bowl is the Lodi High School frosh-soph football game on Aug. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.