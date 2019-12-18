A veteran member of the Lodi Unified School District Board of Education was voted to take the reins in 2020.
The board at its Tuesday night reorganization meeting unanimously elected Joe Nava as its president.
“I want to thank the board for having the confidence in me to lead the session for one year,” he said as he took his seat at the center of the dais.
Nava, a retired educator, spent 25 years as Stagg High School’s head varsity football coach. He also served as the school’s athletic director and taught physical education.
He retired in 2005 and was elected to the board in 2008. He served as the board’s vice president for 2019.
Nava represents the district’s Area 7, which includes Delta Sierra Middle School and Plaza Robles High School, as well as Oakwood, Parklane, Sutherland and Wagner-Holt elementary schools.
According to News-Sentinel archives, Nava has never served as board president. He was nominated president by his predecessor, board member Gary Knackstedt.
“He’s a veteran coach, a veteran administrator and even more important, a veteran board member,” Knackstedt said of Nava as he nominated him. “And I think he would fill in nicely in this position.”
Knackstedt was gifted a gavel from his fellow board members and Nava thanked the outgoing president for his quiet leadership in 2019.
“A lot of (the time) is ‘calm down,’ because I sit right next to him, and he says ‘OK,’” Nava joked as he playfully elbowed Knackstedt. “On behalf of the board, Gary, I want to thank you for handling the leadership that you had for us,” he said. “I know from now on, you’re going to be relaxed.”
Knackstedt, a former teacher who spent 37 years at Lodi High School, thanked Superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer for the help she gave him as a rookie board member in 2016.
“Actually, I got a chance to know her and her staff a little bit better than I had in the past,” he said of his time spent so far on the board of education. “And I got to find out just how much she does and how valuable she is.”
Knackstedt also thanked Nava and board member Ron Freitas for “giving him the elbow” when they thought he was talking too much.
“I appreciate it guys,” he laughed. “Hopefully, I didn’t let you down.
Board member George Neely also thanked Knackstedt for his leadership during the past year.
“It’s true, that when you’re president, you learn a lot,” he said. “You get to spend a lot of time with staff and everybody, and it’s a real education process. And I tell you what, you’ve done a fantastic job. Thank you very much.”
Along with Nava being chosen as the 2020 president, Ron Frietas was unanimously approved as the board’s vice president.
Freitas, juvenile prosecutor with the San Joaquin County District Attorney Office was, appointed to the board in 2012, replacing Michael Abdallah. He was board clerk for the 2019 year.
He represents the district’s Area 6, which includes Clairmont, Larson, Mosher and Westwood elementary schools, as well as McNair High School.
Board member Susan Macfarlane was unanimously approved as clerk Tuesday night as well. Elected to the board in 2018, Macfarlane is a self-employed resident of the Lodi and Morada area. She represents the district’s Area 1, which includes Ansel Adams, Davis, Live Oak and Victor elementary schools, as well as Houston School, Morada Middle School and the Turner Academy at Tokay Colony school.